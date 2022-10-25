Due to routine grinding of brush, the city of Paducah’s compost facility, located at 1560 N. 8th Street, will be closed to the public until further notice beginning today.
The facility accepts brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents at no charge. There is a fee for contractors and those outside the city limits to drop off yard debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.