Due to routine grinding of brush, the city of Paducah’s compost facility, located at 1560 N. 8th Street, will be closed to the public until further notice beginning today.

The facility accepts brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents at no charge. There is a fee for contractors and those outside the city limits to drop off yard debris.

