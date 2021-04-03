Complex care options for ICU patients expands

Thanks to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s newly formed relationship with leading telemedicine technology provider SOC Telemed, intensive care unit (ICU) patients at the hospital now have expanded access to critical care expertise without having to leave the region for higher level care.
Lourdes Hospital is using SOC’s Telemed IQ platform, which makes SOC Intensivists available for 24/7 on-demand consultations as well as daily collaborative interactions with the entire onsite ICU team.
Also known as critical care physicians, intensivists are doctors with advanced training and experience in treating patients requiring complex care. Lourdes Hospital’s relationship with SOC makes it the only hospital in the region with access to board-certified intensivists around the clock.
“SOC’s network of board-certified teleIntensivists expands the medical expertise we have available to care for patients in our intensive care unit, which means patients can receive the care they need close to home,” says Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke.
“Our ICU team works together with SOC’s intensivists to create evidence-based, best practice care plans for critically-ill patients. The enhanced clinical decision making we’ve gained supports our efforts to provide high quality care and ventilator management. It also helps us determine when to admit or transfer patients or step them down to other units for continuing care.”
SOC’s Telemed IQ platform enables:
• Collaborative, daily patient assessments
• In-depth patient evaluations to enhance care delivery
• Consistent communication between on-site providers and virtual intensivists
• Palliative care ability and family discussions
• Enhanced initiatives to reduce the risk of hospital acquired conditions
• Ability to keep higher acuity individuals at Lourdes Hospital
Hospitals using SOC’s platform report improved care for critically ill patients, higher patient and provider satisfaction and improved quality and efficiency throughout the ICU.
“We’re excited to add Lourdes Hospital to the growing list of those who have relationships with SOC Telemed,” said John Kalix, CEO for SOC Telemed. “SOC’s teleIntensivists are a direct extension of Lourdes Hospital’s clinical team, providing cognitive resources, guidance, and support to effectively navigate constant change and make life-saving patient care decisions.”
