MAYFIELD — A community meeting was held Monday in the Mayfield High School gymnasium with the purpose of making sure each resident had a chance for their opinions and requests to be heard while the city begins the plans for rebuilding.
Each person in attendance was given sticky notes and a pen upon arrival, which would soon hold their personal request for the future of Mayfield.
“I taught within these walls for a very long time. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard students tell me how bad they cannot wait to leave here (Mayfield), there’s nothing to do here,” said Mayor Kathy O’Nan, who is a former educator.
“I’m looking at some of those same people, right now. It’s because you care about this community, and this is your chance to voice what you want for the future of this community.”
O’Nan said she has heard comments that ‘that crazy mayor wants to rebuild this city with a bunch of sticky notes.’ She addressed what she truly wanted the community to take from this experience.
“What I know we will rebuild this town with are the hopes and dreams of planning, and the dedication of those people who write their heartfelt ideas on those sticky notes,” said O’Nan. “I never want anyone to say they didn’t have the chance to be heard.”
Along with the community members in attendance, earlier in the day, children across the city were given a chance to voice what they wanted to see in their new town. Some wanted new playground equipment, whereas others wanted more trees. The request for a safer area to play in and brighter street lights were also suggested. However, one idea seemed to really settle with O’Nan.
“We had so many ideas from students, many huge projects. And that’s okay, this is a huge disaster. Some wanted a zoo,” O’Nan said with laughter. “Others wanted to bring back the community pool, and to have a place for music events. Though one suggestion coming from them broke my heart. The number one thing they asked for from every age, was a safe place to go to when it storms.”
These projects cost from various ranges, but the city understands some are extremely needed, such as a storm safe area. All projects had a place on a poster board, which were collected at the end of the night.
In different areas of the gym, categories were laid out with multiple boards and city employees to help.
“I do not care if you leave over 100 sticky notes,” said O’Nan. “Please make sure each and every one of your ideas are heard.”
Attendees soon broke from their seats, making their way to designated poster boards labeled under: arts and culture, utilities and transportation, design, rebuilding housing, business, and industry along with education and workforce development — placing their ideas one by one.
On April 12 at 6 p.m. at Mayfield High School, another community meeting will be held. All ideas will be compiled onto a list and handed out to each person. From there, community members will be given a chance to see the hopes and dreams of the future of Mayfield.
