PADNWS-02-22-23 HOPFLYT - PHOTO

Rob Winston, co-founder and CEO of HopFlyt, addresses community members at an event on Tuesday at Sprocket to welcome HopFlyt to Paducah. Winston stands in front of a rendering of the Venturi, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft HopFlyt is working on that would transport up to four passengers.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Community officials celebrated a victory for area economic development by welcoming aerospace company HopFlyt to Paducah Tuesday afternoon at Sprocket.

Officials from the City of Paducah, McCracken County Fiscal Court, Barkley Regional Airport Authority and Sprocket came together to highlight the collaborations that took place to convince HopFlyt, an aerospace company specializing in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to move its principle location and commercial division to Paducah. HopFlyt co-founders Rob Winston and Lucille Winston also met with community members at Tuesday’s event.

