Overall good weather and solid community support helped make the second Barbecue Off the River fundraiser successful, according to the event’s organizer and several vendors.
Now in its 27th year, the annual community-wide fundraiser known as Barbecue On the River has been held “off-river” the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
While fundraising totals were still being determined by the 12 participating vendors Monday following the 2021 event held last Thursday through Saturday, Susie Coiner, BOTR executive director, said everything she heard was positive.
“What I heard was sold out, sold out, sold out,” she said, repeating the refrain from vendors regarding their efforts.
“What I would like to say is how grateful we are for these folks that participated and how innovative and creative they are and how hard they worked, knowing that our community is just amazing and supportive especially when it comes to barbecue and charities.”
Rich Allshouse, of Buzzard Brothers, said their new location at Noble Park proved very beneficial to everyone involved.
“We were never really sure about how things were going to work out, but they worked out better than expected. We sold out every day,” he said.
“The venue was fantastic, way more convenient for our customers. And, parking. You didn’t have to walk halfway across Paducah to get to the site. We probably had 300% more seating with all the picnic tables that were set up.”
For the last several years, Buzzard Brothers has raised money for Paducah’s Community Kitchen.
“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” AllsHouse said of the community agency’s volunteers.
“From the beginning, I can’t say enough about Sally Michelson (executive director) and everything she does. And, then all their volunteers that came out. They manned the sandwich-making table and manned the selling over the counter. Without all that support we couldn’t do it.”
Last year, Buzzard Brothers donated $7,777.77 to Community Kitchen, Allshouse said, adding “we’re going to outpace that significantly (this year).”
John Oliver, Paducah Kiwanis treasurer and one of its Barbecue Off the River cooks, said the service organization also had a successful 2021 event.
“We sold out everything we bought ... we had a good year,” he said, in their efforts to raise funds for Beyond Uganda and Paducah Day Nursery.
“We do mostly box lunch sales and deliveries. I would say overall it was as good as last year. We did have a few large businesses that were closed this year, where people were working from home.
“That cut down on one of the big sales that we had last year, but we kind of made up for it in other places,” he said. “We didn’t see any major slowdown, although we kind of expected it. We really did not.”
Shane Parker, along with his son, Hunter, manned a Barbecue Off the River location at Little Castle in Lone Oak, raising money for Bear Cares, a 501c3 organization which helps sustain children’s food programs and supplementing senior citizens.
“Our real purpose is to create one of the first regional food banks,” he said. “That way I can supplement charities that are feeding kids and senior citizens in Illinois and Kentucky.
“The goal is down the road to be able to have a warehouse where we can buy nationally and be able to supplement the charities along the river counties.”
Parker said Monday he and Hunter’s Barbecue Off the River effort raised about $4,500.
“The weather was perfect and the turnout was great,” he said. “You never know. Thursday started off a little slow, and I heard that through the other vendors.
“But we still had pretty decent sales.”
