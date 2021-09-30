Public input for nominees for this year’s Distinguished Veteran and Patriot awards is a means for the community to reward people who have a heart for service.
Amie Clark, the director of the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department — the sponsor for the awards — said the response for the annual awards has always been good.
“We always have lots of applicants for both categories,” she said. “We put a committee together, and then, the committee makes a selection of who the winners are.
“There are no stipulations on who can nominate somebody. An organization can nominate somebody; a business can nominate somebody, or just an individual. We definitely want to make sure that we are recognizing our veterans and all the work that they do in our community.”
Clark said usually, nominees have received accolades while serving in the armed forces and continued that service in their community after retiring.
“A lot of times, they are very active in their military organizations or they are active in their communities,” she said. “They are active in their churches or in their schools. It’s just making sure that we recognize them here at home as well.”
Awards will be presented in a live broadcast on Nov. 11 at the noon newscast for WPSD Local 6.
“The award winners will be presented with their prizes on that broadcast,” Clark said. “We used to do the ceremony for the award winners right before the parade, but this year, we’re not doing a parade, so we’re just doing the noon broadcast. With COVID, we’re still trying to be cautious for our senior population and just not bring a bunch of people together.”
The deadline to nominate someone for these awards is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Entries can be hand-delivered to the Parks & Rec office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive or mailed to Paducah Parks & Recreation, Attn: Distinguished Veteran or Patriot Award, P.O. Box 7265, Paducah, KY 42002-7265.
For more information, call Parks & Rec at 270-444-8508.
