Community members have poured out their love over the last few days for Paducah artist Bill Ford, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
Known for his interior design work, drawings, support of the arts and nonprofits, signature bow ties and his love of his adopted hometown of Paducah, Ford was remembered fondly by several area organizations on Facebook this week, including Market House Theatre, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, The Carson Center, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and many friends.
Ford was born May 7, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. His family traveled throughout the south establishing businesses and managing hotels, according to his obituary. After attending Memphis State University and opening a retail store in Birmingham, Alabama, Ford eventually found his way to Paducah in 1989 and established his interior design business, Bill Ford Interiors, in the early 1990s, according to Paducah Sun archives.
Over the years, Ford worked with and befriended people from all walks of life. Longtime friend Loree Eckstein said Ford had a way of spreading positivity wherever he went.
Eckstein first met Ford when she moved to town in 1998, when he helped move her and her husband into their new home. From then on, Eckstein saw firsthand Ford’s generous spirit as he joined her in celebrating milestone after milestone in her and her family’s lives.
“His biggest gift, in my opinion, was making everyone that came in contact with him feel loved, supported and special. His enthusiasm for life, beauty and the arts was infectious,” Eckstein said.
According to his obituary, published in today’s weekend edition, Ford helped with details of an apartment designed for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and painted an apron for Sarah Jessica Parker, among other celebrity clients. He was also friends with author Tennessee Williams and songwriter Stephen Sondheim.
For all of his work and friendships with celebrities and famous personalities, it was Paducah and its community members that Ford kept closest to his heart, according to several friends who spoke with The Sun about him.
“He loved Paducah, and every place he went, he said he was from Paducah, and signed his tickets ‘From Paducah With Love,’ ” Martha Emmons, Ford’s longtime friend and neighbor, told The Sun. “He just represented Paducah in such a beautiful way.”
This signature of Ford’s — “From Paducah With Love,” became the title of his 2016 book, where Ford’s pen and ink drawings of Paducah landmarks are accompanied by written contributions about the landmarks by several contributors.
In addition to his interior design work, Ford also created artwork in a number of mediums including pen and ink drawings, watercolor paintings and calligraphy. Mary Katz, executive director of The Carson Center who was friends with Ford for 25 years, said Ford’s artwork is featured throughout Paducah in many buildings.
While art and interior design is how he made a livelihood, Katz said he donated just as many pieces as he sold, and was quick to donate his time to anyone who needed his help.
“He really used his talents and his gifts to spread joy. It’s exactly the way you’re supposed to do it,” Katz said. “He just wanted to spread himself across the community to be supportive.”
If there was a show opening at Market House Theatre, a premiere at The Carson Center or a performance by the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Katz said you could bet Ford would be there. His support of the arts did not stop with professional groups either, as Katz said Ford was also eager to support art education for children, whether through donations to groups or sponsoring a high school theatre performance.
Clemens Fine Arts Center Director Todd Birdsong said Ford was also a big supporter of programming at the performance center, and was a season ticket holder. Birdsong recalled one season, when the lineup did not completely meet Ford’s fancy, Ford told Birdsong he was still going to purchase season tickets, but would give away these tickets to others who would be interested in the performances or who would benefit from getting exposure to the arts at the Clemens Fine Arts Center.
“I always respected that because to me, that just said that he truly understood, you know, why we have the arts and the value the arts has,” Birdsong said.
Ford’s place in Paducah’s art scene and his ceaseless support of the arts is a permanent fixture in Paducah School of Art and Design’s art gallery that bears his name. As part of a fundraising drive in 2016, the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation made a significant donation to the art school.
At the request of this foundation, PSAD’s art gallery in the 2D and Graphic Design Building in the heart of Lowertown is named the Bill Ford Gallery in honor of the artist and philanthropist.
PSAD Director Paul Aho said this announcement back in 2016 was “a complete surprise” to Ford, and the gallery’s name is a recognition of Ford’s generosity and professional talent.
Ford’s legacy extends beyond his artwork. He was also known locally as a philanthropist who would give monetary donations, artwork and his time to a variety of organizations. His support stretched from local arts-centered groups to nonprofits, such as Beyond Uganda and Merryman House. Ford also created a coloring book of the Robert Dafford floodwall murals, with the proceeds of the book going toward the Paducah Wall to Wall Mural project.
Ford also incorporated his signature bow tie into an annual fundraiser “Beaux Tie Day.” For his birthday — May 7 — Ford asked friends and community members to be a “beaux” and donate to the charity of their choice. Former Paducah mayor Brandi Harless declared May 7, 2017 as Beaux Tie Day in Paducah.
Above all, Ford leaves behind a legion of friends.
“It’s such a huge loss. I mean, what a treasure, what a gem,” Katz said. “Bill didn’t have any family here, his parents were gone, but he really made Paducah his family.”
