Several community organizations have partnered with Paducah Public Schools to help provide tutoring for virtual learning students during the COVID-19 crisis.
When school started back this year, parents were initially given the option of having their children attend in-person classes or virtual instruction, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Will Black, Paducah Public Schools assistant superintendent, school officials noticed within the first few weeks of school that some virtual students were not attending class (virtually) or submitting their assignments.
“We began contacting parents and making home visits and making sure that students had the resources they needed,” he said.
“There were cases where kids didn’t have a computer at first, or didn’t have an internet connection. So, a lot of our initial efforts centered around removing those roadblocks.
“We’ve been fortunate to have both some grants that helped us with this as well as members of the community. But as we made home visits and connected with kids we discovered they just needed more support, needed more direct interaction on a more regular basis.”
About a month-and-a-half ago, Supt. Donald Shively identified some community partners who agreed to allow the district to use their facilities as centers where virtual learning students from Paducah Tilghman High School and Paducah Middle School could receive tutoring.
They included the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, the Ninth Street Church of Christ, Head Start, Washington Street Baptist Church and the Paducah Housing Authority community center at Elmwood Court.
“Back then, we were still doing in-person school as well. So, for the virtual kids we wanted to offer more support in a safe way (with social distancing and masks) that parents were comfortable with where we could help students who were failing or who maybe just needed some help with assignments,” Black said.
“We worked out a system where there would be scheduled teachers and instructional assistants on site. It turned out to be very productive.”
However, after the decision was made for the district to go all virtual instruction, Paducah Tilghman and Paducah Middle decided to pull those tutoring resources back inside the respective buildings, because there were large spaces like the cafeteria that were not being used.
“As a result, we were able to continue to give help to kids who were really struggling, based on guidance from the state health commissioner and the governor as well as the local health department,” Black said.
After the high school and middle school pulled their kids back into their respective schools, McNabb Elementary reached out to Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club to see if their elementary students could start using the facility for similar reasons.
“That was a way to continue giving extra support to students who needed help answering questions, or with technology and help getting connected with internet, all resources that the boys and girls club was able to provide,” Black said.
Black introduced Neal Clark, Oscar Cross chief executive officer, virtually Monday night when he provided the board of education with an update on the program.
“I believe that partnership and collaboration is very important in this time of need,” Clark said. “Personally, I just had a moment of clarity, along with my board of directors, that we’re not going to allow COVID to dictate what we need to do and be able to react responsibly.”
According to Black, the district’s goal is to use Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club — with McNabb — as a pilot to see if it can be effective in creating tutoring centers for other elementary kids as well.
“Our school and district staff have gone way above and beyond in terms of solving very systemic and complex problems. And, with the support of our community and our community partners, I believe we are making progress. When children are getting the support they need ... amazing things happen,” he said.
“That’s the wonderful thing about the people of Paducah. When they see a need, understand the need, they step up and I’m proud to say that is happening.
“And, I fully expect that people will continue to do that throughout the remainder of this school year.”
