The city of Paducah is hosting a community open house next week to honor City Manager Jim Arndt, who’s leaving his position after three years of service.
It’s scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. July 30 at the City Hall atrium. The public is invited to attend, and Paducah City Commission members are expected to make comments at 5:30 p.m. during the event. The public also can make comments at that time. Refreshments will be served, according to the city.
“Jim Arndt has helped lead Paducah through some very aggressive projects over his tenure,” Paducah Mayor George Bray said, in a news release.
“He is an action-oriented, results-driven city manager and has left his mark on our community. We sincerely thank him for his service and although we hate to see Jim go, we wish him the very best knowing that our paths are likely to cross again.”
In early January, Arndt announced his plans to leave Paducah and return to Illinois to be closer to family and start a business that provides local government management consulting, Arndt Municipal Support, Inc. His contract was set to end after June 30, but it was extended through July 31.
The city also recently approved an agreement with Arndt for consulting services in August, as the city transitions to Arndt’s replacement. Daron Jordan is set to take over the reins on Aug. 1. He’s been serving as the city manager of Paris in Bourbon County.
“I am thankful for God’s blessing and his providence as he has led me from a small community in western Ohio more than 17 years ago through four different states to this amazing city in Kentucky,” Arndt said, in the release.
“I have always intentionally worked hard on making a positive impact in the community that He placed me in. Just like a good Boy Scout, I was relentless in my quest to leave the community better than I found it. My No. 1 priority in Paducah was to improve the team. I focused on building up the team and tearing down the silos that existed in the departments.”
