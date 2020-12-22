Community mourns Kirchhoff

Paducah wouldn’t be the same without Louie Kirchhoff Jr.
Since reopening Kirchhoff’s Bakery & Deli in 1997 — a business his family initially started in 1873 — the west Kentucky native was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Paducah. Kirchhoff passed away Friday evening in his Paducah home at age 79.
To Ginny Kirchhoff, Louie was a father, a friend and a business partner.
“He’s always been there. He’s who I looked to for answers about life, about how to cook something, money or just to talk to. We were closer than I guess most families. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but we’ll manage,” said Ginny, who also lost her mother and Louie’s wife of 57 years, Dorothy “Dot” Reece Kirchhoff, in March. “He’s always taught me to keep going. I relied on him more than anything. He was always my rock.”
While he and Ginny sold the bakery in 2019, she fondly remembers the phone call that reignited the downtown business. He brought up reopening it out of the blue.
“We got to talking and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ That was when nothing was down here except Flamingo Row and the buildings were in horrible shape,” she said. “We did a year of construction … and we were both scared. We didn’t know (it was going to turn into all of this).”
All of this turned out to be the growth of the downtown restaurant and entertainment scene over the past three decades.
Josh Ryan, Kirchhoff’s co-owner and close friend of Louie’s, remembers just how risky it was to take a chance on downtown back then.
“In 1997, it was a ghost town down here. There were a couple pioneer restaurants doing cool things … but that was it for the most part,” said Ryan, who has been a part of Kirchhoff’s for 24 years. “It seemed like a horrible idea, but we’re lucky — him having the vision that he did. Once he kind of did this … people started to see that this wasn’t so farfetched that downtown was going to catch on.”
That was all part of Louie’s plan to inject life into the city, Ginny said.
“He wanted to make it happen. He was very passionate about downtown and revitalizing it,” she said. “That was a part of his passion for the community.”
Louie served on the Paducah Main Street board for several years, helping to steer the growth of downtown as he could. Current Main Street director Katie Axt was saddened by his passing and considers the business he left behind to be one of the city’s cultural cornerstones.
“It’s an institution downtown, an anchor for not only small businesses but also for the community,” Axt said. “It’s one of those businesses that exemplifies that downtown spirit and what we’re trying to achieve in terms of local businesses being able to succeed as well as give back to our neighbors.”
The man, who some called King Louie, had a personality that preceded him.
“Everybody knew Louie and everybody talked about Louie,” Kirchhoff’s business manager Todd Anderson said. “When he came in a room, it lit up and something was going to happen. He was just a cool guy.”
Part of his charm was his ability to empower people, Ryan said.
“He was just inspiring. He could sit you down and talk to you and you could be so against something … and he could convince you to do anything,” Ryan said. “Nobody could tell Louie no. He just made people believe in themselves.”
Former Maiden Alley Cinema executive director Landee Bryant remembers Louie pitching Oktoberfest — a now traditional downtown event — to her years ago. They would co-found the event in 2011.
“When Louie asked me to make something happen, I couldn’t hop to fast enough,” she told the Sun.
Bryant paid tribute to Louie in a social media post over the weekend, writing: “(He) inspired me with (his) spirit every day. (Louie’s) zest for life and love of throwing one hell of a party made Paducah a better place for all.”
Louie had a passion for giving back.
“His one big saying was, ‘Always give back to your community.’ The love he had for food and for people was just so great,” his daughter said. “He always brought a smile to anyone he was talking to, and he would give the shirt off his back to anybody.”
In addition to fundraising for Maiden Alley Cinema through Oktoberfest, he was a co-founder of the Buzzard Brothers BQQ Team — a staple of Paducah’s BBQ on the River for decades and a constant presence in local charity fundraisers of all sorts.
Susie Coiner, the executive director of BBQ on the River, became acquainted with him not long after relocating to Paducah in 1993. He was an ever-present and encouraging figure for her.
“He was what you could call one of the grandfathers of the festival, not only through his culinary expertise and his love for the art of cooking but also through his mastermind,” Coiner said. “He and Judge Reed and the rest of their group would ... cook some of the damn best barbecue you will ever taste.”
Ryan considered Louie “a dad, best friend, mentor and eating and drinking buddy.” Beyond all of that, he inspired him.
“He’s just a legend,” Ryan said. “There was nobody cooler, nicer or more loving than Louie Kirchhoff. That’s for sure.”
Louie Kirchhoff’s full obituary is expected to run in the Paducah Sun later this week. A memorial visitation is expected to take place Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
