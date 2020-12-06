Western Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its finest this week.
Shawn Maxie, a former Paducah Police officer, a resource officer for Graves County Schools and a passionate volunteer, passed away at his home Thursday at the age of 52. (Obituary, A12)
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird spoke of him fondly in an interview with the Sun on Friday.
“Shawn worked here when I started. He was a good guy and he’ll be sorely missed,” said Laird, who knew Maxie for nearly two decades. “He was somebody that was pretty selfless. He did a lot for other people. He was heavily involved whenever he worked with the Paducah Police Department, with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, River City Mission and pretty much any cause that came along.”
A graduate of West Point Military Academy, Maxie served in the U.S. Army before graduating from Murray State University with a degree in criminal justice. He then spent two decades in the Paducah Police Department, retiring at the rank of captain, serving on the SWAT team, as a sergeant in the drug unit and a sergeant and a captain in the operations division. He also founded and became the commander of the department’s honor guard.
“That was very important to him,” Laird added. “He built that team of officers up and made that special and that’s a legacy of his that will stay within the department for a long time.”
Maxie was more than a police officer. He spent much of his free time volunteering with organizations like the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, where he served as a mentor for 12 years, and the River City Mission, which helps feed and house people in need in the area, among several other causes.
RCM board chairwoman Shirley Barlow described him as “a super guy” — considerate, genuine, fair and a good cook. He served alongside Barlow on the RCM board for over 10 years, helping with the nonprofit’s weekend yard sales and cooking for the people staying on site at the shelter.
“He was the type of person that whatever we needed and whatever we got into — he helped. Shawn was a caring, loving guy in every way that I’ve ever known him. He cared about the people. He never put himself above anyone that he was working with,” Barlow said. “He will be sadly missed by all of us because he was just that kind of guy.”
Since 2018, Maxie served as the school resource officer for Graves County Schools. Jonathan Grant worked alongside him for much of that time.
“He was just a great man and a great law enforcement officer,” said Grant, himself a retired Kentucky State Police officer. “I really feel like the school resource officer job was a very nice retirement job for him ... you’re getting to mentor and see a lot of positive things, and I really feel like he fit that role.
“Not only was it good for the school system and the kids and staff in it, it was good for him as well. It’s amazing how the kids took to him and he to them.”
Grant remembers Maxie’s thoughtfulness: “He could pick up on things, like if a kid or an adult was having a bad day. He was always good to leave a birthday reminder. Just a very thoughtful, caring guy. I know that we will fill the position that Shawn held, but there is no way that we can replace (him).”
Throughout his time as a police officer and a school resource officer, Maxie treasured his time as a mentor in the McCracken and Graves DARE programs. His work with DARE and his life of service made him a statewide leader in the eyes of Graves County Schools director of pupil personnel Christy Puckett.
“He was such an asset to our district and a champion for our kids. I think he’s left his mark from where he started in Caldwell County (where he graduated from high school in 1986) to Paducah to McCracken to Graves,” Puckett said. “The number of lives that he’s touched across western Kentucky is just a testimony to how he lived his life.”
Graves County Schools superintendent Matthew Madding was dismayed to hear of Maxie’s death.
“It really caught us off guard and it breaks your heart,” he said. “The thing that made him so special in my mind is the way that he was able to build relationships with our students. For being such a big guy he had a great way of being able to connect with kids. They loved him and thought the world of him.”
The overwhelming response to Maxie’s death — from anyone that knew him — is that he will be dearly missed.
“It’s a sad day for the community for him not to be with us anymore,” Laird said. “He’s somebody that’s gone way too soon.”
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Maxie’s funeral will be private. However, a celebration of life mobile visitation will be held Friday for those not able to attend services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.