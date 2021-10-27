Community Kitchen will reopen its indoor dining area on Nov. 1, the organization announced Tuesday. The kitchen, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
With this move, Community Kitchen will stop its drive-up lunch services. The last day of drive-up services will be on Friday.
Sally Michelson, executive director of Community Kitchen, said with fewer COVID-19 cases being diagnosed and with the weather cooling down, she felt this was a good time to reopen the indoor dining area.
Michelson said it’s “like a family,” in the kitchen, and volunteers and those who come to the kitchen in need get to interact with each other. Opening up the dining area gives volunteers a chance to check in on visitors physically, mentally and spiritually, Michelson said.
Additionally, Michelson said people would have access to washers and dryers to clean their clothes when the dining area reopens. There will also be showers with hot water available for use. These services are available from around 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The nonprofit also provides clothing and other materials to homeless people who come to the kitchen. Michelson said the organization could use donations of all sizes of adult clothing like thick gloves, wool socks, boots, underwear, thermal underwear and t-shirts. People can also donate personal hygiene products.
Community Kitchen will be hosting a Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday, Nov. 25.
