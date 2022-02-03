Community Kitchen receives $10,000 from Anthem

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid announced on Tuesday it is donating $10,000 to Paducah Community Kitchen. The donation will be used to provide personal hygiene products to the community kitchen’s clients, including some who are homeless.
Paducah Community Kitchen is a faith-based nonprofit that provides lunch to anyone in need of a meal Mondays through Fridays at its location at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Anthem is donating a total of $80,000 to eight Kentucky organizations, including Paducah Community Kitchen, for the organizations to operate “care closets” filled with personal hygiene supplies like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, and feminine hygiene products.
Terry Osucha, Community Kitchen’s administrative director, said Anthem’s grant will allow the organization to do more to help provide hygiene products to people in the community who need them. Osucha said since Community Kitchen reopened its indoor space in November, which had been closed to the public because of COVID-19, the organization is offering laundry services again. The grant money could be used to buy laundry and shower supplies in addition to providing health and hygiene products.
Anthem BCBS Medicaid President Leon Lamoreaux said everyone deserves dignity, respect and good health, and these care closets would help those in need access essential hygiene supplies.
“We salute the work of the Paducah Community Kitchen in addressing the physical, psychological and emotional needs of countless individuals in McCracken County, and we are proud to collaborate with them to guarantee the health, comfort and confidence of Kentuckians experiencing homelessness,” Lamoreaux said.
State Sen. Danny Carroll said he is excited to support the partnership between Anthem and Paducah Community Kitchen.
“Right now, too many Kentuckians experiencing homelessness lack adequate access to routine personal care and hygiene products that many of us take for granted,” Carroll said.
State Rep. Randy Bridges said he applauds Anthem and Paducah Community Kitchen’s efforts to provide these necessary supplies and resources.
