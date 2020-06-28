Community Kitchen has stepped up to meet increased needs
EDITOR:
The board of directors of Paducah’s Community Kitchen wants to thank the many sponsors, donors and volunteers who have supported our ministry during these last few months with their money and time.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on our community. As a result, the number of meals served daily by the Community Kitchen has increased threefold.
We are now serving 900-1,000 meals per day as well as providing other support services. We are truly blessed by your caring and generosity.
David Booth
President, Community Ministries, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.