People are invited to give input to city of Paducah and McCracken County leaders as they work to create a joint comprehensive plan that guides area development, redevelopment and enhancement efforts over the next 10 to 20 years.

According to a city news release, an online survey is available through Aug. 31 to gauge general sentiments and preferences. The survey has 21 questions and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

