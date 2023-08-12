People are invited to give input to city of Paducah and McCracken County leaders as they work to create a joint comprehensive plan that guides area development, redevelopment and enhancement efforts over the next 10 to 20 years.
According to a city news release, an online survey is available through Aug. 31 to gauge general sentiments and preferences. The survey has 21 questions and takes about 15 minutes to complete.
“Through this online survey, we are gathering the public’s thoughts on community priorities, hopes and concerns,” said Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison, who is working with McCracken County and the community planning consultant, Kendig Keast Collaborative, on this project.
“A comprehensive plan is a long-range plan that digs into topics including future land use, transportation, economic development, housing and quality of life. Receiving feedback across Paducah and McCracken County is crucial to develop a meaningful and long-lasting plan. I encourage citizens of all ages to complete the online survey.”
Each government agency has its own comprehensive plan which is required by the state to be updated every five years, according to the city.
In February, the city and county approved a 20-year interlocal cooperation agreement to establish a city/county comprehensive plan.
On June 20, people gave input at the Forum on the Future open house, which was held at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center. Additional public input opportunities will be scheduled as plan development continues. The expectation is for the final plan to be adopted by both government agencies in mid-2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.