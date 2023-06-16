The second annual Alpha Cares community health and wellness fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street.
A keynote address by Dr. Kelly C. McCants, executive medical director, Norton Heart & Vascular Institute, will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the health fair from 1-3 p.m.
