The Community Foundation of West Kentucky’s annual Philanthropy 360 event went virtual Thursday, awarding $16,500 in grants to a variety of area organizations during an afternoon online ceremony.
The foundation received upwards of 80 proposals for these grants and making a decision was difficult for the team.
“We wish we could give $1,000 to all of them but we have to make some selections,” said CEO Tony Watkins. “One of the reasons why we even do this is so they can learn how to better and more effective in writing proposals.”
Chris Dockins, a nonprofit consultant and grant writer for the foundation, praised the nonprofits in attendance for their hard work through what has been a challenging time with COVID-19.
“We recognize that the pandemic took its toll on the nonprofit sector, as well,” she said. “Throughout this last year I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with many (local nonprofits) and I just want to tell you how proud I am of the resilience that you all have shown, the leadership that you’ve displayed, your efforts, your struggles and your successes. They have not gone unnoticed by us here at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
“The work that you guys are doing is absolutely amazing. It’s hard going through these to choose just one or two because the things that you guys are doing to impact your community and increase the quality of life of the people around you is honorable and it’s something that is impactful and meaningful.”
During the event, 24 community grants, which comprise six areas of interest including arts, education, health, children’s programs, social services and community improvement, were given out. Each area of interest was allotted two $1,000 grants, one $500 grant and one $250 grant. The recipients were as follows:
• $1,000 — Baptist Health of Madisonville, CASA By The Lakes, Cassidy’s Cause, Farmington Elementary, Livingston Historical Society, Made To Stay, Murray Community Theater, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Papillion Center, Soup For The Soul, United Way of Paducah and Yeiser Art Center
• $500 — Books For Hope, Livingston County Schools, Marshall County Arts Commission, McCracken County Public Library, New Pathways and Paducah-McCracken County Habitat For Humanity
• $250 — B.L.O.O.M. Initiative, Family Service Society, Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services, Mercy Health, Summit Christian University and Walnut Grove Church
Each of the awarded grants will go toward funding programming at the winning organization. United Way, for example, will be putting their $1,000 toward a mentoring program called Promoting Academics & Leadership in Schools (PALS).
“The Community Foundation’s grant will enable the United Way to reinvigorate volunteer mentor recruitment,” said the group’s community impact manager, Anne Bidwell. “We will need all hands on deck to help our community schools and students overcome the hurdles of pandemic learning loss. PALS mentors assist elementary students with reading and math skills and middle and high school students with leadership skills.”
To become involved with their program, visit www.waypaducah.org/PALS.
The Yeiser Art Center will be aiming their $1,000 at helping area classrooms.
“The Community Foundation grant will be used to fund our new Art Supply drive program in which we help area classrooms fill gaps in their supply budget,” said YAC executive director Lexie Millikan.
Any kind of art teacher can apply to receive classroom supplies by emailing their request to submissions@theyeiser.org and including their class size, location, and items needed.
Watkins was excited to also mark the organization’s anniversary this year by continuing its mission of supporting local nonprofits in their efforts to impact the community.
“We’re celebrating our 25 years in existence by connecting people and resources and their needs through philanthropy,” he said. “Actually what began in 1996 as a dream of a handful of passionate Paducah residents brainstorming with the local mayor has grown into the region’s No. 1 trusted resource for philanthropy.”
The foundation has given away as much as $20 million in its 25-year history, the foundation’s leadership said. Watkins, who became involved with the foundation in 1999, is proud of what it’s become.
“We have the community’s trust and they have confidence in what we do. You can’t put a dollar sign on that. I attribute that to having good board members and being very mindful in what we get involved in and having good partners,” he said. “We love the nonprofits and what they do and we try to help them at every turn we can. It’s paid off in the long run.”
