In response to the devastating tornadoes that swept through the region last weekend, the Community Foundation of West Kentucky opened the CFWK Disaster Relief Fund. The fund will support the mid to long term recovery efforts of local nonprofits long after the cameras are gone.
The fund drew attention from a variety of donors locally, across the state and across the nation. An out of state anonymous donor gave $110,000 followed by a $250,000 donation from Toyota, according to a foundation news release.
Country music singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton donated $50,000 through the Outlaw State of Kind Fund with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Bath and Body Works gave $25,000.
Community foundations are an attractive option for donors because they are rooted in the impact area, vet nonprofits, and will provide support to local nonprofits for the long haul. The administrative oversight and general interest in the well-being of the communities allow increased confidence that funds will be used efficiently over time to meet upcoming needs, according to the news release.
When asked if there is an administration fee to oversee this fund, CFWK Executive Director Tony Watkins said, “No. These are our friends and family. Now is not the time to make money. Now is the time to help.”
If you would like to support the mid to long term recovery efforts of the local nonprofit sector throughout the impacted area, please visit www.cfwestky.org to make your donation online. You may mail your donation to: Community Foundation of West Kentucky: Attention: CFWK Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42002.
