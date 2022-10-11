Community Foundation accepting micro-grant applications
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is now accepting applications from area nonprofits who serve the communities of western Kentucky in the areas of community arts, education, health awareness, children’s programs, social services, and community improvement.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Each application will be reviewed for eligibility. Applicants must be defined as a tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Selection is at the sole discretion of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky Grants Committee with the approval of the board of directors as to which applications are accepted and awarded a grant. While there is a limited amount of funds available, each area of interest will be funded. Submission of an application does not guarantee an award.
Attendance at the Philanthropy 360 event on Thursday, Nov. 10 is required. Grants will be announced and distributed at the event. Alternates will be chosen for those selected organizations not in attendance.
The Philanthropy 360 event will be held at the old Finkel’s building, in Paducah, across the street from the Market House Theatre, from 11:30-1:30 P.M. Refreshments will be provided.
Additional questions may be directed to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky at (270)442-8622 or gposey@cfwestky.org. To apply online, please visit cfwestky.org.
Support material may be mailed or emailed (pdf format) to: Community Foundation of West Kentucky, P .O. Box 7, Paducah, Kentucky 42002.
