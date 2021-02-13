The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is currently accepting applications for its Philanthropy 360 grant program for area nonprofits.
The foundation plans to award $1,000 micro-grants to nonprofit organization that are working to meet community needs, according to a news release.
It’s accepting applications from nonprofits that serve western Kentucky communities in the areas of: community arts, education, health awareness, children’s programs, social services and community improvement.
Tony Watkins, the foundation’s CEO, said at least 12 grants will be awarded and the program gives at least two grants to each of the six areas. He estimated the foundation will have 50 to 60 applications come in.
“We wanted to give the nonprofits an opportunity to get some grant money for their smaller projects that they do,” Watkins told The Sun.
“Sometimes you just need something to kickstart a project or put you over the top, or some of those little mini-grants … to get you going. That’s why we started them. It’s kind of grown over the years and we have six different areas that we give money to.”
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is one of the area nonprofits that has received this particular grant in the past, said CEO Betsy Burkeen.
“We usually apply for this grant to support our PALS program, which is ‘Promoting Academics and Leadership in Schools,’ ” Burkeen told The Sun.
“That program starts in first or second grade with kiddos being paired with local mentors, business professionals, maybe retired individuals, anyone that’s willing to give an hour of their time a week, and then, those same PALS will hopefully stick together throughout their school career.”
The first set of PALS are now seniors in high school, which Burkeen described as being “super cool.”
“We use these funds to help that program,” she added.
“Now, not in a pandemic year. I’ll be honest, it’s difficult this year trying to connect with kiddos virtually, but effective going into this year, we have grown that program to about 191 PALS — 191 little PALS, and then 191 bigger PALS. I’m sure you can imagine how much coordination it kind of takes to be in all the local school systems and do all that good work.”
United Way plans to apply for the grant again this year. Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. March 5, according to the foundation.
Each one is reviewed for eligibility. Applicants need to be tax-exempt charitable organizations under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. The grant selection is at the “sole discretion” of the foundation’s grants committee with approval by the Board of Directors, regarding what applications are accepted and awarded a grant.
The Philanthropy 360 event is virtual and scheduled for 1 p.m. March 25.
The foundation said it will be hosted via Microsoft Teams and attendance is required. A link will be emailed to applicants. Grants will be announced and distributed at the event. Alternates are chosen for selected nonprofits that aren’t in attendance.
Anyone with questions may contact the foundation at 270-442-8622. Nonprofits can visit www.cfwestky.org to apply online.
