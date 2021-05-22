The University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative will begin gathering the community’s perspectives and experiences regarding race and fairness this month. This is the first engagement opportunity since Paducah Public Schools announced its Racial Equity Initiative in January.
Following months of collaborative work with the district’s Equity Action committee, UK researchers developed assessment tools gauging local stakeholders’ views on fairness, justice and opportunity as it relates to race.
Students, teachers and parents will receive electronic surveys to complete in May. Students will complete the questionnaires at school. Teachers and parents will be invited to participate via the district’s communication platform, KiNVO, according to a news release from Paducah Public Schools.
Surveys will also be available to community members online through the Paducah Public Schools’ website, social media, and at various locations throughout the community. Those without means to take an electronic survey may request assistance by calling the Board of Education office at 270-444-5600.
The Paducah Public Schools Racial Equity Audit will also include feedback from upcoming focus groups and a complete review of district policies to ensure they are in line with best equity practices, according to the news release.
Once surveys, focus groups and policy reviews are complete, UK researchers will present findings to the Equity Action Committee. Members will use the data to form a community-driven plan to improve equity within Paducah Public Schools.
The Paducah Public Schools Racial Equity Initiative is a long-term plan to improve fairness, justice and opportunity. Other phases include training programs to address equity gaps within the district, minority recruitment and a community-based peer review process.
More information can be found online at https://www.paducah.kyschools.us/Equity Committee.aspx.
