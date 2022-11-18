MAYFIELD — Although the physical structure of Mayfield City Hall is in shambles, the front of the building will once again shine bright with the lights of Christmas.
This year’s Christmas tree will display the star and what pieces were found and saved from last year’s Christmas tree after the tornado. The tree will be placed where the old fountain used to be in front of City Hall.
“I loved, loved, loved the Christmas tree that was in front of City Hall. That was my favorite thing, and I don’t know whether it was so much the tree, or watching our guys every year about this time putting it up outside the window. We’ll put it (the star) up one last time,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
Mayfield Electric and Water Systems plans to connect the tree to electricity by setting a temporary pole between where Fire Station #1 was formerly located and City Hall.
“It should be lit before the Christmas parade, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. So, we’ll have temporary power there,” said Russ Brower, superintendent of Public Works.
The City of Mayfield was also one recipient of the Community Impact Award at last week’s Graves County Economic Development Business and Industry dinner. The city and Graves Fiscal Court both were honored with the award. This award is meant for recognizing outstanding contributions and service to Mayfield, Graves County, and its community members, and the city council has dedicated the award to city employees.
“I really believe that this award needs to be dedicated to our employees, for their service in the past 11 months. That’s all I need to say,” Councilman Barry McDonald said.
The unfinished business began with the second reading Ordinance 10-22. This ordinance establishes a Consensual Annexation Incentive Program. The motion carried.
The new business began with the first reading of Ordinance 11-22, which is an ordinance amending Chapter 8, “Municipal Utilities and services, Article I and Article II. Exhibit A, Exhibit B. The ordinance will bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act.
A first reading was also held on Ordinance 12-22. Based on the recommendation of the Planning Commission, this ordinance repeals Appendix A, Section 4.06, Central Business District B-1, to replace with New Section 4.06, B-3.
The red zone was created to “freeze” the approval of building permits for a period of six months or until new Zoning and Design Standards have been established to allow for the Planning Commission and the Citizens Advisory Board to establish a Zoning Overlay for the downtown area. These recommended changes came from Bell Engineering.
The council then held a first reading on Ordinance 13-22, which will rezone a vacant lot at 1000 block Commonwealth Drive from R-1 to B-1. The motion was carried with McDonald abstaining.
Then there was a call for a resolution 11-1-22 for the city to purchase the Dunbar High School property from the Mayfield Independent School District. The city plans to create a recreational park on the property.
“Last meeting, we had a rendering of a park that we intend to build there, this is the first step in that direction. This property was surplus by the Mayfield Independent School Board,” O’Nan said.
O’Nan said she has already heard from several organizations wishing to assist with funding of items needed at the park. The park will also be home to two memorials — one memorializing the former Dunbar High School and another in memory of Jessica Currin, who was killed in 2000.
“This is the perfect place for a park. Keep in mind that we will most definitely highlight the historical significance of this property to our community, as well as Jessica Currin,” O’Nan said.
Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason told the council about grants the city could apply for to purchase playground equipment. The council voted unanimously for the purchase.
A discussion was held on a TIF Pledge Agreement with Mayfield Sunrise Hospitality LLC. The Mayfield Sunrise Hospitality plans to build a Hampton Inn next to Cracker Barrel. The $10 million dollar, 87-room hotel is projected to be finished by March 2025.
The TIF is a tax increment difference between occupational and property tax generated before and after the creation of the developed area. The tax increment grows steadily and is used for the developmental area. This is a standalone agreement outside the TIF agreement with the county. City Attorney Bo Neely plans to designate a firm to be the agent for this area. The council has plans to negotiate a portion of the reimbursement to go to a third party. The initial agreement calls for a 20-year agreement or $700,000 in reimbursements, whichever comes first.
Several police officers are celebrating “No Shave November.” The officers must pay a $1 each day they do not shave, with proceeds going to the Shop with a Cop program. “Once November is over, it’s ‘Do Shave December,’ ” Police Chief Nathan Kent said.
The police department is also sending two detectives to be trained on devices called TI simulators.
“It’s the only viable tool for law enforcement that creates stress induction on the students, it’s literally life and death scenarios where we have to make those critical decisions. We train all our officers in this annually. We’re also a host agency so we can train other departments. To be a host agency, you have to be diligent on sending people to be instructed,” Kent said.
The Kess park cameras are now functional, and the city will be adding two more. Kent praised Public Works, saying it saved the city a lot of money with trenches, “They saved the city literally tens of thousands by stepping up and doing that,” he said.
Assistant Fire Chief Arin French, and Police Chief Major Wes Kimbler have been awarded a safety and liability grant of $1,500.
Creason told the council that the Bureau of Contract Administration gave approval for the Eloise Fuller apartments to be rebuilt on the same property. He said four properties were brought before the condemnation board this month, and all four will be demolished and the lots cleared. The Planning and Codes Department have issued five building permits in the month of October. It brought two commercial site plans before the planning commission for approval. It continues to work with the state building inspector on several commercial projects.
Creason said he continues to meet with State Rep. Richard Heath, State Sen. Jason Howell, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and the mayor, to lay out the needs of the city and to tap into every state and federal resource.
He told the council he was asked by the state fire commission to attend the Bryant Styles Officers school in February in Owensboro. “I will be doing a case study on the tornado, on the response and recovery,” Creason said.
Creason and O’Nan were asked to be a part of the Origins Disaster Response 17-person committee of the state’s League of Cities. The goal is to develop protocols or disaster preparedness. That framework will be used by the Kentucky League of Cities to be distributed to all cities across the state.
An application for a grant with the Kentucky Emergency Management for three new tornado sirens has been made. One will replace the downtown siren, and the additional two sirens will be placed where there is a need.
