Community celebrates completion of water tower mural

More than 80 people gathered outside the McCracken County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the dedication and completion of a racial unity mural on a local water tower.
The mural — which “a Black arm and a white arm shaking hands with the American flag framing the hands and the words ‘United We Stand’ painted boldly alongside,” as described by McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer — was entirely funded through private donations over the course of the past year.
Muralist Eric Henn was then contracted to paint the tower by the fiscal court, finishing the job earlier in June.
The tower it sits on stands alongside Interstate 24, where it faces a Confederate flag on the opposite side of the highway in the privately-owned Arant Confederate Park.
Clymer publicly proposed the mural in late April 2020 during a Paducah Water Works board meeting, as the tower is owned and operated by the city-owned utility.
“Regardless of the intended message pronounced by the Confederate flags, passersby do not know that the park is privately owned and that it’s not government condoned speech,” Clymer said during his remarks at the celebration. “Accordingly they justifiably question whether our community is racist. We spend millions of dollars and countless hours promoting our community as a wonderful place to live, meanwhile we took no action to address a very contrary message perceived by millions of travelers through our community annually.
“We did nothing about it — until now.”
Clymer has worked in concert with his fellow county government officials and employees, as well as with Paducah officials and workers and a number of area nonprofits, to fundraise for the project.
Ultimately, the cause raised $51,990 for a project that cost a little more than $44,000. These excess funds, Clymer told The Sun, could go toward lighting the mural at night, though that decision has yet to be made.
“I never had a doubt whether this community would step forward and get this done,” Clymer added.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary and Paducah Mayor George Bray joined Clymer for the program Tuesday for remarks. Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson gave an invocation and local faith leader Dr. Bernice Belt spoke and sang “America The Beautiful” for the attendees.
Cleary praised Clymer for his efforts on this “worthwhile project,” invoking the memory of former Paxton Media Group Chairman Fred Paxton, who he said used to tell him, “Always remember … if you got one side of your community up and the other side down you can only go so high, but if we work together the sky is the limit.”
Furthering this message, Cleary told the crowd that it’s essential for communities to cooperate and collaborate on efforts like this: “All our life we were taught this same slogan: ‘United we stand, divided we fall.’ If we work together, brothers and sisters, we can accomplish anything.”
Bray acknowledged Clymer’s leadership on the project and thanked him, and the rest of the fiscal court, for pushing this project past the finish line.
“The only constant in life is change and we are in a period of accelerated change as it relates to the important relationship we have with our Black brothers and sisters,” Bray said. “I believe that this water tower project is a symbol of this community striving to do better. I believe this is a signal to our visitors and to our own community that we are making positive change in Paducah and McCracken County.”
Bray went on to call the project “a giant step forward” for the area and urged further action.
“If it weren’t for that giant Confederate flag in the Confederate monument park across I-24 from this water tower we might never have taken this project on,” he said. “I believe that it’s time to elevate this conversation to another level. While we all agree that the flag can fly there, I believe it is best served to be flown somewhere else and I would respectfully like to ask the Sons of Confederate Veterans to explore a way to move that flag to a less conspicuous location.”
Clymer, too, spoke of an unfinished effort toward true progress.
“We must aspire to do our parts as individuals to live up to the message that we are speaking to the world out on I-24,” Clymer said. “We cumulatively can create a wave of unity. We can do it together, and with your help.”
