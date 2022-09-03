After 26 years, the original dream of having wall-to-wall floodwall murals spanning three blocks in downtown Paducah has been officially realized.
As Gerry Montgomery, Paducah’s mayor in 1995 when the wall-to-wall murals only existed in the dreams of a few determined residents, told her daughter Kathy: have a vision, get the best people together for the job, and make sure it gets done.
Dozens gathered in downtown Paducah Friday afternoon behind Locomotive 1518 stationed at the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Water Street to witness the reveal of a new railway-inspired mural spanning 10 panels. These 10 panels were the last remaining empty panels along the three blocks on Water Street between Jefferson Street and Clark Street before mural artist Robert Dafford and a team of other mural artists completed this new mural over the last three months.
These murals were completed thanks to a $100,000 donation from the late Gerry Montgomery, who died last November, and her husband Wally, who died in 2019. Ken and Jean Wheeler also donated $10,000 to help fund the completion of the mural, which has been put toward Paducah Wall to Wall’s endowment fund.
The new mural depicts a railway map of the Illinois Center railway running from Chicago to New Orleans, and additional routes running east and west between Louisville and Memphis, with Paducah as a highlighted railway stop about halfway between these stops.
The mural is bookended by two scrapbook-inspired mural paintings naming the mural “Rail Lines Map” and thanking the donors who made this final work possible.
“This is not just an unveiling of Paducah’s rich history in transportation through the railroads and the pivotal role Paducah played in the railroad. This is a long awaited moment … where we capstone one of Paducah’s most transformative projects. A project that is perhaps the greatest testimony to Paducah’s wonderful attributes,” Fowler Black, Paducah Wall to Wall chairman, said.
When paintbrush was first put to the floodwall surface in 1996, Ro Morse, executive director of the Paducah Wall to Wall committee, whom Black called the “keystone” of the project, said many were willing to step up and sponsor the dozens of murals completed between 1996 and 2010.
By 2010, the only panels that remained were the 10 panels that sat behind the historic Locomotive 1518, the last “Iron Horse” steam engine Illinois Central Railroad used.
With that, the Paducah Wall to Wall committee ran into an issue. As Black put it: “who in the world, in the right mind, would sponsor panels that were hidden?”
Morse said she had never had to fundraise for the murals, and was nervous about the prospect. On a Monday in November 2021, she received a call from Ken Wheeler, who said he wanted to kick off the fundraising for the completion of these 10 murals with a $10,000 donation, and wanted to share some tips with Morse about how to fundraise the $100,000 the committee needed to complete the project.
Two days later, Morse received an unexpected phone call from Paducah Bank calling to reach someone with Paducah Wall to Wall. One of the bank’s customers wished to give a donation to Wall to Wall, and the bank representative wanted to meet with Morse and discuss the railway map mural project.
Morse later received a phone call with heartbreaking news: her friend, the former mayor of Paducah who shared the same passion for the floodwall mural project as Morse, had died. Morse knew Montgomery would be excited to see these last panels completed, and decided to meet with the Paducah Bank representative the day before Montgomery’s funeral services.
Standing outside the dull grey floodwall panels that broke up the flow of the colorful depictions sharing the story of Paducah, Morse met with the bank representative and soon noticed her friend Kathy Montgomery, Gerry Montgomery’s daughter, coming to join them.
She encouraged Morse to open the envelope to look at the check from Paducah Bank for the Wall to Wall committee. At first, Morse said she misread the donation, and was grateful that Kathy’s mother Gerry had thought to leave them $1,000, which would help start fundraising efforts.
Then, Kathy Montgomery told Morse to check the number again. This check, which Gerry had written before her death and her children agreed to donate after her passing, was for $100,000, the exact amount necessary to finish all 10 of the remaining blank floodwall mural panels.
On Friday, Kathy Montgomery said her mother would have loved to see this latest addition to the floodwall mural project and how it makes Paducah continue to stand out.
“Like anything, she was all about Paducah. And just after 26 years to have this complete, and know it was sort of under her watch too, I think she would be so happy. She would be smiling ear to ear because it’s just one more thing Paducah can offer that a lot of other towns can’t,” Montgomery said.
Dafford led dozens of local residents on a mini tour of the newly-completed railway murals, sharing the history and insight behind his team’s creative decisions.
Other artists involved include Dafford Murals artist Miguel LaSala and the aforementioned Roe, along with 10 artists who took Dafford’s first-ever Master Workshop through the Paducah School of Art and Design earlier this summer.
For Dafford, Paducah means two things to him: art and friends.
“To me personally, going about coming to Paducah is coming to the murals, and then meeting with people and thinking about what the mural’s gonna be, how will we do it, where are we gonna stay, what are we gonna eat,” Dafford said. “I’ve made a lot of friends here over the years.”
Montgomery added that Dafford and his team of mural artists have become part of her family over the years.
The floodwall mural project now operates as a public-private partnership between Paducah Wall to Wall and the city of Paducah, with the city funding maintenance such as installing lights and mowing the grass in front of the murals. City Manager Daron Jordan said the city is looking into a Request for Proposals to upgrade all of the lights for the more than 60 murals, and hopes to have these new lights installed before the holiday season.
Black also thanked the growing partnership with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Paducah School of Art and Design. Dafford mentioned plans to host another Master Workshop with a new group of students and is looking into other mural projects to complete in Paducah.
While all three Water Street blocks now have murals, Morse said there will always be work to be done maintaining the murals and updating details as time goes on.
While the first panel of the new mural was unveiled, audience members were encouraged to sing “The Paducah Song.”
“Paducah, Paducah, just a pretty little city in Kentucky,” dozens sang on Friday. “But to me it rhymes with lucky, when I’m looking into two blue eyes.”
Many in attendance did indeed consider themselves to be lucky to witness what was once a drab, dreary necessity saving people from the possibility of floods be completely transformed over time into a downtown draw of living history.
