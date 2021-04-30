MAYFIELD — Parents who enjoy taking their children to Kess Creek Park might have noticed a new and unique “communication board” standing next to the playground area. The sign is designed to help certain children who may have difficulties communicating verbally.
With colored images called “pecs,” the sign allows autistic children, specifically non-verbal children, to point to what they are feeling or what they want, said Courtney Teague from Families on the Spectrum.
“It’s inclusive because, for our non-verbal kids, the only way they can communicate is by pictures or signing,” Teague said.
Talks between the organization and the City of Mayfield to erect the sign began about a month ago. The Public Works Department placed the sign just two weeks ago.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said the city was “honored” to be included in the organization’s initiative. When Families on the Spectrum approached them about placing one at Kess Creek Park, she said it was an easy decision to make.
“I think the more we can be aware, and this is wonderful for the children it will help, but it will also help in keeping all of us more aware of maybe not-so obvious needs of the people around us,” O’Nan said.
Teague, who has a 7-year-old son with autism, said the idea came when a family in the region put up a communication board in their area. After that, she said Families on the Spectrum had to put one in every major park in western Kentucky. Two other signs had already been placed at Mike Miller Park in Benton and Noble Park in Paducah, with more coming to other public parks in the future.
Mayfield Independent School District recently placed their own board at the playground area at Mayfield Elementary School.
The pecs on the board will be “easily recognizable” by autistic children, Teague added, as the pictures are also used in other forms, such as cards, by teachers in classes.
“For us, it was a no-brainer. We didn’t even know that was a possibility, and then a family affected by autism did one in Calloway County, and so we were like ‘OK, let’s do the rest of our counties,’ ” she said.
Teague said 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism in the U.S., and that western Kentucky has a particularly high number.
According to the Kentucky Advisory Council on Autism’s website (www.kyaca.org), Graves County had 690 cases of autism in 2019. Kentucky was estimated to have 82,735 cases of Autism in February 2021.
