The man accused of killing a local special education teacher in May could face execution if convicted of her murder, according to a recent filing in the case.
Kelvin Richardson, 56, faces one count each of murder, violation of a protective order, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police.
McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz late last month filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the case, indicating he plans to seek either the death penalty, life without the possibility of parole or life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Boaz reasoned in the filing that Richardson is eligible for capital punishment due to his “substantial history of serious assaultive criminal convictions” and the alleged violation of a protective order in the course of a murder.
Richardson was arrested May 12 after Paducah Police responded to McCord’s home on Fountain Avenue for a reported shooting.
Officers said McCord was found dead in her yard and Richardson was apprehended a short distance away after a brief chase. He was riding a bicycle.
According to officers, Richardson admitted to the shooting and said he had planned to shoot some of McCord’s neighbors, who had intervened in an earlier incident.
He had been convicted in a Jefferson County hostage incident in 1990, and after serving about six years had been paroled.
Less than two years later, Richardson was convicted of first-degree burglary in Fayette County, and had been released to Keeton Corrections in Paducah to undergo reentry supervision following service of that sentence.
He had completed his supervision in August of last year, and police said McCord had been helping him adjust to life outside prison, but sought a protective order after he began to exhibit abusive behavior.
Richardson is next scheduled to appear in McCracken County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 for a pretrial conference.
