METROPOLIS, Ill. — It didn’t take long after their first meetings for Hayden Perkin and Ethan Hines to learn they had several things in common.
Two of those things — music and comic books — have lead to a business opportunity.
Egress Records & Comics, located at 1105 E. Fifth St., in the former Leaps & Bounds location, will have its grand opening Saturday, June 11, and celebrate it with a concert that night at 7 p.m. at Sully’s Billiards Bar & Grill, just down the street at 318 Scott St.
The concert will feature Placeholder, “a fantastic hard rock band from Knoxville, Tennessee, I found at a music festival. They’re on my record label,” Perkin said; tawny.frogmouth, from New York, which “is my band. They’re the worst band in the world,” said Perkin; Jay Ren “is a fantastic singer/songwriter from Nashville who I met in Paducah. She’s very talented,” he said; and DJ Snuggles from Metropolis.
Along with the opening and the concert, Egress Records & Comics will also have a booth during all three days of this weekend’s Superman Celebration.
•••
Perkin originates from Australia. He moved to the states 15 years ago and has lived around the country. He learned of Metropolis through the Superman Celebration and the Super Museum. He began Egress Records in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 and through his trips to Metropolis saw an opportunity. He’s now splitting his time between Nashville and Metropolis.
Perkin met Hines at the Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront, where Hines works.
“I’ve been looking for people like Ethan,” Perkin said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a few years, so I’d been searching for people, and Ethan’s the one.”
Hines liked Perkin’s ideas and agreed to come on board as the store manager.
“My two big passions in life are comics and music, so this is kind of a dream come true,” Hines said.
The store “is an offshoot and a retail outlet of Egress Records, the parent company and music label,” Perkin, the store owner, said.
Just as Egress Records supports bands, produces music and makes music, the Metropolis store is “going to help support local folks and businesses,” Perkin said. “It’s a really interesting concept Ethan and I have developed. We’re going to have music here — this is a call out to all local musicians, singers and songwriters of all ages: Come. We will make music. We will perform music. We’ll have fun. We blast music outside every day for people to get an idea of what the live music will be like.”
Hines noted that while the sign may say punk, “we’re open to anything. Even if people don’t want to come down here and buy anything from us, come talk music with us.”
Along with every genre of vinyl, Egress Records & Comics offers comics, but not what you may think.
“Paducah comic stores are covering the Marvel, Image, Boom and DC markets,” Hines said. “My favorite part of comics is going through and finding that random No. 1 issue you’ve never heard of before. We want to be that store, where people find a good story that may have been only six issues long.”
The store also offers Japanese magna and independent comics, some of which they create and self-publish.
“We’re very much wanting to support local music, but what we’re really wanting to push is independent comics and artists. We’re an independent store, so we feel the pain,” Hines said.
Shelves will also be filled with collectibles, sports memorabilia, “basically anything people want to collect,” Perkin said.
The store will be open daily, except Sundays, until 8 p.m.
As part of having “music and stuff for nerds, we want to have something every night — a night for board games, video games, movies, karaoke, live music, open mike and a comic/zine/record swap on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” Hines said. “We want to have something for everyone at least one night of the week. That’s our main goal right now, starting out slow.
“The store is a real work in progress. It has good bones with the shelving, the layout for the sections we want to do,” he said. “We have a lot of potential with this store. We’ll never be finished. There will be a constant influx. This will be the kind of place you’ll come back to weekly just to see what’s changed.”
But, Hines noted, “beyond just a store, we want it to be a safe place to go for the community; whatever your niche, you’ll find it here.”
However, there’s one thing you won’t find. While both are Superman fans, they agree the store will not sell Superman stuff.
•••
Perkin said Metropolis “has good bones,” and he and Hines are happy to be part of that growth they’ve seen over the last few years as new businesses have come in.
“Paducah has done such a good job with their downtown of bringing people into it, and I think Metropolis has started doing that with the redevelopment of the Superman Statue, so we’re trying to help build that up,” Hines said. “I really think Metropolis could be great and we want to add into that.”
And, so far, Metropolis has shown its hospitality to the new business.
“We’ve gotten a warm welcome from all the other local businesses, the Superman Celebration committee,” Perkin said. “Sully’s letting us have our opening party there is very generous of them. Morgan Seibert and Jim Hambrick at the Super Museum have given such great advice. And we haven’t even opened. It’s amazing.”
Hines said that through his work at Holiday Inn, he hears and talks to people about Metropolis.
“I’ve heard that want for more and what we could use,” he said. “I’m a nerd and a music nut. I think something like this could really be good. We want to be a hub where everybody’s welcome, that’s the goal. There’s a lot of stuff down the pike.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.