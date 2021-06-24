In between legislative sessions, Kentucky legislatures take part in interim joint committee meetings to prepare for the forthcoming regular session. The Interim Joint Committee on State Government met June 15 to discuss census data and redistricting.
Co-chair Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) opened the meeting by saying the committee’s duty to redistrict is of utmost importance next year. He said a “10,000-foot view” of the legal environment surrounding redistricting data and policies is necessary to effectively and legally redistrict Kentucky.
Wendy Underhill, director of elections and redistricting for the National Conference of State Legislatures, started the presentation.
Underhill noted that census data is responsible for bringing in an estimated $15.8 billion to Kentucky every 10 years.
“Redistricting can’t be done to meet the one person, one vote principle without good data,” Underhill said.
Underhill said the second data release on Aug. 16 will be detailed and include demographic identifiers.
She highlighted 2020 census data: the United States grew at a rate of 7.4%, which was the lowest growth rate since the 1930s; all but three states saw a population increase; Kentucky grew at 3.7%; census data determined 331,449,281 is the current U.S. population; and three neighbor states — Illinois, West Virginia and Mississippi — had population declines.
North Dakota, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Texas saw the largest growth rate, more than 15%.
Underhill informed the committee where population growth occurred within states and demographic information will become known Aug. 16.
Kentucky is one of 17 states that is not required by federal law to use census data to redistrict, according to the presentation.
Underhill outlined how people were counted, which included online questionnaires, mail, phone, in-person and imputation methods.
Delays in 2020 census data were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and policy changes, according to the presentation; the resulting delays present redistricting constraints.
Underhill said, “The bureau does have more time to work on its data quality, and it’s possible for your state, if you choose to, to maybe draw some preliminary maps with other data.”
Underhill proposed student residency and undercounts are affecting 2020 census data quality.
Sen. Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) informed the committee that a special session is required. He said Gov. Andy Beshear has been notified of their interest to host a special session in January.
Thayer said congressional district, house district and senate district maps must be passed this year.
During the second part of the presentation, redistricting was discussed. National Conference of State Legislatures Policy Specialist Ben Williams presented redistricting matters.
Williams introduced racial gerrymandering and partisan gerrymandering policies.
He noted the one person, one vote, and Voting Rights Act Section 2 core principles are baseline references that statutorily mandate redistricting rules and regulations. Williams outlined core redistricting principles.
Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act prohibits vote dilution, is applicable nationwide, and requires litigation and a burden of proof, according to the presentation.
Williams noted that Section 6 of the Kentucky Constitution states, “All elections shall be free and equal,” and Section 33 states, “Districts shall be as nearly equal in population as may be without dividing any county, except where a county may include more than one district.”
According to the presentation, 30 state constitutions require elections to be some combination of free, equal and fair.
Mills announced the next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.