The McCracken County school board received a list of recommended superintendent candidates from the screening committee and will begin interviews with those candidates today (Wednesday). The interviews will be held in closed session.
The list of candidates was handed over to the board during a special meeting of the board on Monday.
The screening committee also gave the board the candidates’ resumes and the notes its members had taken during the process of reviewing the applications from the eight original candidates.
Board Chair Steve Shelby complimented the screening committee on its performance.
“The selection committee did an excellent job in their research — very thorough, very impressive, and we were pleased with it,” he said.
Shelby added that while the board requested that the committee submit three candidates’ names to the board, the board is “working through that particular process now.”
Shelby said that the process is still on pace to have the announcement of the new superintendent by May 9.
“I think it is feasible,” he said.
The search for a successor to Superintendent Steve Carter — who announced his retirement on Jan. 19, effective on June 30 at the end of this fiscal year — began with the 30-day advertisement of the open position that began Feb. 14.
A screening committee charged with reviewing the credentials of the candidates was formed soon after the advertising period closed on March 13. The makeup of the committee is laid out in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
Members of the screening committee and the group they represented included Michelle Champion (classified employees), Mary Lee Cooper (teachers), Chad Davidson (teachers), A.J. Martin (parents), Mark Mavigliano (principals), Nikki Tapscott (parents) and Kelly Walker (board).
The screening committee met several times over the last month in closed session to discuss the candidates and their qualifications with help from Quin Sutton, who served as the McCracken County superintendent from 2014 to 2017 and now works with the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) as a superintendent search consultant.
The screening committee also got direction from the board before its first meeting as to the kind of person the board was seeking as a superintendent.
Of the eight original candidates, seven are men. Three are current superintendents, two work in their school district’s central office, two are principals and one is a teacher. Seven of the candidates are from Kentucky.
Sutton told the board on Feb. 13 that the McCracken County opening came at an opportune time, as there were no other superintendent openings in western Kentucky.
“So, there’s not a big rush to beat somebody else to the punch and hire somebody in western Kentucky right now,” he said. “There are going to be several candidates here who are very qualified. I feel very confident about that. McCracken County is a very sound district that is a leader in this area and well-respected.”
