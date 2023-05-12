The Paducah Police Department announced Thursday that it has served an indictment summons to Sandra K. Guess, charging her with theft of another’s identity without consent.

According to a department news release, police charged Guess, 56, of Eagle Cove, after she allegedly used a man’s name to create an email account and write to the Paducah mayor and city commissioners. Police confirmed to The Sun that Guess is the wife of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess.

