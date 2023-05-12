The Paducah Police Department announced Thursday that it has served an indictment summons to Sandra K. Guess, charging her with theft of another’s identity without consent.
According to a department news release, police charged Guess, 56, of Eagle Cove, after she allegedly used a man’s name to create an email account and write to the Paducah mayor and city commissioners. Police confirmed to The Sun that Guess is the wife of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess.
Police said, in late January, a man reported someone had used his identity to create an email account. They said a commissioner had told them of an email sent by their name to city officials, criticizing their actions at a public hearing on David Guess. He then denied sending the email and reported the incident, according to police.
The city had a public hearing earlier this year that concerned racially insensitive text messages David Guess sent on Election Day last November.
The news release said detectives investigated provider records, which include phone numbers of account creators, and that the account’s number belonged to Sandra Guess, who allegedly admitted to creating an account and sending the email when interviewed by police.
A McCracken County grand jury indicted Sandra Guess, according to police.
