BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court voted to restore the county clerk’s 2021 budget back to $880,000 after it was cut by $50,000 in January.
County Clerk Tim York approached the court last week and asked that the budget he proposed in December 2020 be restored. His request was followed by a heated discussion with Judge-Executive Kevin Neal.
Neal continually pressed upon York that the pandemic had created a lot of uncertainty and that he wanted to review the budget first, especially in light of a jail budget shortfall and a deteriorating courthouse roof. He also noted that other departments have had their budgets cut, as well.
York pointed out that those other departments are subsidized by the court, which is not the case with the county clerk’s office.
“My budget and your budget are totally separate. The county clerk’s office operates on fees collected by the county clerk’s office,” he explained to Neal.
York noted the $435,034.78 in excess fees his office paid to the fiscal court in February. The excess fees followed the office pulling in more than $11 million in 2020, which York noted had never happened before.
All three commissioners supported York. Having worked with York both “personally and professionally,” District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb praised York for his tireless work as county clerk, which he’d done since 2011.
“You will never find a more conservative steward of the taxpayers’ money, and I think we should allow him to run his office the way he sees fit,” Lamb said.
All three commissioners voted to restore York’s budget. Neal was the only dissenting vote.
York said the money would be used to raise pay by 1.4% for employees hired in 2018, matching them with his other workers.
He also requested that the county treasurer be directed to disperse $90,000 for a project to digitize deeds in the vault that predated 1982. Once more, Neal was the only dissenting vote.
Also at the meeting, the fiscal court unanimously approved $11,000 for the purchase of a reconditioned siren. Emergency Management Director Wade Boggs told the court that a contractor took his siren back to recondition and sell it. Boggs noted that, although the contractor approached Marshall County first, he would likely sell it to the next person if the court did not act soon.
Chairman of the Marshall County Sanitation District Randy Green told the court that they had not only signed a contract with Marshall County Schools, but had already been working with the school system for a month to resolve several issues.
Green noted this wouldn’t affect the district’s regular duties and would provide extra revenue for their workers, as well as saving the school system money. The ultimate goal, he said, is to match the school system with the rest of the county.
“This is a walk in the park for us,” he said.
The court also heard a number of action items, including:
• Unanimously rejected the transfer of state properties to the county.
• Unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement for the children’s art center.
• Considered removing Tater Day as a holiday for the county’s employees in the wake of icy weather. The court took no action on this item.
• Unanimously approved a training incentive to Sheriff Eddie McGuire in the total amount of $2,156.30 under KRS 64.5275(6).
• Unanimously approved the sheriff’s county revenue bond in the amount of $10,000.
• Heard a resolution regarding new roads being accepted into the county road system. The court took no action in order to review the matter further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.