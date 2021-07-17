METROPOLIS, Ill. — Twenty-eight Massac County residents will soon receive a summons in the mail after Massac County commissioners Jerel Childers and Jayson Farmer drew out the names for a new grand jury.
Commission Chairman Jeff Brugger was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer said because of COVID-19, there has not been a grand jury in place.
“We’re probably in a position where we need one and we can do it pretty safely,” Stratemeyer said.
The names were selected from a list generated randomly by the Massac County Circuit Clerk. Those names were drawn by lot by the commissioners with the first 16 making up the regular panel and the next 12 making up the supplement panel. Those selected were identified only by a number assigned to their name.
Those selected to serve must be: at least 18 years old; a resident of Massac County; free from all legal exception; of fair character, approved integrity and sound judgment; well informed; able to understand the English language; and a citizen of the United States.
Stratemeyer noted he had removed the names of those he knew had passed away.
According to the “Handbook for Illinois Jurors: Grand Jury”: “In cases presented to the grand jury, the grand jury has a dual function. It determines that a person should be charged or prosecuted for a criminal act when it finds there is probable cause to believe the person has committed an offense. At the same time, it protects the innocent from unfounded accusation of crime and from the trouble, expense and anxiety of a trial when there is, in fact, insufficient evidence to believe the accused is guilty of any criminal offense.”
The grand jury will be seated for up to 18 months.
The county commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. on July 27.
