MAYFIELD — Graves County commissioners discussed at length a request to help with roadwork at a subdivision development off Ky. 58 East during their virtual meeting earlier this week.
Bart Rudolph and Nick Smith shared their project on Sammy Heath Lane to build 22 houses on nearly 47 acres. Rudolph said two houses have been completed and they have started work on a third.
“The issue is we need a road,” he told the fiscal court. He said the project is “a major expense” with infrastructure such as electrical work and overhead. “We wanted to see if we could request some help. I think it’ll be an asset to the community.”
District 3 Commissioner Todd Hayden said he felt it was the county’s responsibility to be in charge of the county’s roads. He said if the developers put in a base and white rock and get the subdivision built with their houses, the county should take on the road.
“We take it over and do like we’ve done every other road in the county: We’ll chat it first and then come back in when it gets good and settled and pave it. That’s the way we’ve done roads forever in Graves County,” Hayden said. “I know more subdivisions are being built and other counties are making it tougher so that they’ve got to pave the road before we take it in so we don’t have to do anything to it. I know that’s tough on new builders. I’m under the impression that it’s our responsibility to help and the way we’ve usually helped on everything is roads.”
District 1 Commissioner Richie Galloway said the county could get into a situation where they could be doing roadwork for every contractor’s subdivision. “If we do one, we can’t hardly not blacktop other ones. I’d love to help every contractor, but if we do for one, we have to treat everyone the same with the tax dollars,” he said.
“I think that’s what we’re here for, personally,” Hayden responded. “I don’t mind treating everyone the same by paving all the road eventually. I don’t think we could do them all right off the bat. When the subdivision gets filled up, we’ve got a lot of tax money coming in from those homes. But it has to be filled up or at least have a lot of tax revenue coming in.
“We can’t let you build two houses and pave the whole thing and hope you get 22,” he told Rudolph and Smith. “We’re not taking the risk.”
“If you would consider doing it when we’re finished, that would be wonderful,” Rudolph said, noting they wouldn’t want work trucks on new blacktop. “If you’d consider some type of maintenance to it, just as rock maintenance, and when we have 22 houses built, that would be great.”
District 2 Commissioner Tyler Goodman echoed Galloway’s point. “We would have to be prepared to pave any road that someone would come in and request that there are houses,” he said. “It would be great and helpful, but it wouldn’t be feasible for us as a county to do. If we do for one, we’re going to have to be prepared to do for a lot more and we probably won’t be able to afford that.”
Commissioners and Judge-Executive Jesse Perry also mentioned tax-increment financing (TIF), which is mainly used in commercial or economic development ventures, and incentive plans. The court did not take any action on the request, but said they would like to continue the discussion and perhaps hold a workshop on the matter.
“We don’t want to slow down your development,” Perry said. “We, as a body, want to be supportive.”
“We’d like your support,” Rudolph said. “(The project will be) $6 million by the time it’s done. That’s a lot of money coming into the county.”
“We appreciate all you do,” Hayden added. “We need homes for people to move into.”
In other business, the fiscal court passed the second reading of the 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget. Appropriations include the general fund ($5,684,467), road fund ($2,860,424), jail fund ($2,754,071), Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) fund ($200), and emergency management fund ($99,462) to equal $11,398,624. The 2020-21 budget was $9,778,364.
Hayden said he was glad the county could do more things in this budget, such as raises for county employees (they did not give raises last year) and improvements with insurance.
“I’ve heard from people in the sheriff’s department and road department both that they were pleased we were able to give raises this year,” he said. “I’ll add that when we give raises to everybody, that does include commissioners, just to be transparent.”
Commissioners also approved the second reading to adopt a budget amendment for FY 2020-21 for $4,068,793.50 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which is the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act funding, as well as line item transfers for FY 20-21.
The court also approved $511,831 in flex funds from the state for paving asphalt on county roads. Perry noted Graves County has 658 miles of roadways it maintains and that it generally takes $75,000 to asphalt a mile of road.
“You can see how much money we have. I just want to make note for the fiscal court when the roads are falling apart faster than we can fix them,” he said. “The answer is in the numbers. It can’t be much more clear than that.”
The fiscal court’s next meeting will be July 12 and will return to in-person meetings at 4 p.m. in the Graves County Courthouse circuit courtroom.
