BENTON — A bill over chairs for the E911 center sparked arguments among Marshall County Fiscal Court members during last Wednesday’s special called meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs made a motion to deny payment of the bill, which would have cost taxpayers $17,444.54 at approximately $2,500 per specialty 24/7 chair. District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb and District 3 Commissioner Monti Collins also voted against the bill, blocking it entirely. Judge-Executive Kevin Neal was the only dissenting vote.
“There’s not a businessman or woman in this county that would spend $2,500 for a chair,” Spraggs said during the meeting. “I mean that is just obscene.”
After Spraggs made his motion, Neal argued that a 2005 state statute (KRS 69.210) made it County Attorney Jason Darnall’s job to review and decide if any bills are “illegal or unjust,” and that it was out of the commissioners’ hands to deny payment. Neal said since Darnall had received and reviewed the bills, and sent back no correspondence, that Darnall had no issues with them.
Neal told commissioners if they had issues with the bills, then they “should have contacted the county attorney” before bringing it up in court. Spraggs was not convinced and left his motion to deny the bill on the table.
“I have the right to make a motion not to pay a bill. And I’m gonna do it, unless you’re willing to table this until Jason is here at the next meeting,” he said.
Lamb was also unconvinced, and said, “what’s the point in having commissioners if we can’t question bills?”
“But we, as commissioners, are elected. We are trustees of the peoples’ money, and if we’re not allowed to question the bills then we’re putting the hands, the power, in an unelected bureaucrat,” Lamb added.
Lamb requested that Darnall, who had court duties that morning, be contacted by phone. Once Darnall answered, Neal asked him if he had reviewed the bills, to which Darnall asked, “What is the reason for me reviewing them?”
After Neal referenced the statute, Darnall told him that was incorrect and that fiscal court members “can always vote to not pay a bill.”
“The statute that you’re talking about is where the court agrees that there’s something that should not be paid because it’s illegal, or because it’s unlawfully submitted or we don’t owe it. What this issue is dealing with is discretionary spending. So, that’s an issue solely for the (fiscal) court,” Darnall added.
Neal then said that was Darnall’s “interpretation” of the statute — Darnall has practiced law for around 18 years.
Collins seconded Spraggs’ motion and said he was all for having a 24/7 chair, but wanted to consider cheaper alternatives. “When we’re tightening down other places, it just seems excessive,” he said.
Neal accused the commissioners of playing politics. Collins said he didn’t appreciate the insinuation.
Neal had also continually said the chairs are a necessary tool, but Spraggs contended that’s “somewhat distorted” as E911 employees wouldn’t sit in the chairs any longer than the other 160 county employees. He added that the jail also has someone sitting in a chair 24/7 except they cost significantly less — around $300 to $400 each.
