Plans are now in the process to replace another one of Massac County’s bridges.
Massac County commissioners, during their meeting this week, approved the engineering contract and money obligation for the replacement of a bridge on Waldo Church Road.
County highway engineer Joe Matesevac said the construction will be programmed for spring 2023.
Matesevac said he will be using the Township Bridge Program to fund 80% of the project with the remaining 20% from the county’s highway bridge fund. Of the $275,000 cost, $25,000 will go toward the lump sum design fee and $250,000 for construction. Matesevac said he plans to use BFW Engineering for the design.
The county receives $64,000 yearly from the Township Bridge Program.
“We have to wait until it builds up because it takes about $250,000 to $275,000 to do a bridge, so you have to wait about four or five years,” Matesevac said. “But, the money does lapse after four years. The state is currently working on a law to extend that out. If you let it go over four years, your money goes to a lapse pool where people can apply throughout the state to get it, so it is ‘use it or lose it’ funds.”
Matesevac said the county’s last Township Bridge was the Mount Sterling project a couple years ago. The current project is located on Waldo Church Road, a third of a mile going east from the road’s Illinois Hwy. 145 intersection. The bridge crosses a tributary of Four Mile Creek.
“We had some problems with that one a few years ago because the substructure’s not in good shape. We want to replace that structure,” he said.
The 22-foot long bridge is currently on 15-foot tall abutment walls. Matesevac said those walls are shorter when a bridge is replaced, so the new bridge span will be 53- to 55-feet long.
The commission approved the engineering contract and allotting $55,000 for the local match.
County Treasurer Jody Haverkamp presented the commissioners with the disbursement edit list, showing the disbursement of the first round of 2020 tax year payments to the local taxing districts. So far, $9,227,263.79 has been disbursed.
The second installment deadline for tax bills is Monday, Oct. 4, with the “friendly reminder” coming out on Oct. 8. The tax sale has been set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Payments can be made to the Treasurer’s Office dropbox, in person, by mail or online. Both branches of City National Bank will accept payments as long as the payment stub is included.
Haverkamp informed the commissioners the audit is ongoing. She noted her office is waiting for a reply from the auditor’s office on “whatever they’re wanting next,” she said.
And, Haverkamp reported the county’s general fund balance is $350,299.46, prior to the payment of bills and payroll.
