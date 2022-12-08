The Paducah City Commission is weighing whether or not to remove member David Guess after racially insensitive text messages sent last month came to light.
The issue was the lone agenda item in a called meeting Wednesday night which included an executive session that lasted over two hours.
“On November 8, 2022, city employees removed political signs from city-owned property that were in violation of the city’s sign ordinance. Some of the removed signs were advertising an African-American candidate for city commissioner,” said Mayor George Bray after the closed session, referring to the campaign signage of commission candidate Dujuan Thomas.
“Commissioner David Guess sent a series of text messages to a city employee wherein Commissioner Guess made the statements: ‘You got dujan [sic] under control’ and ‘Whitey keeping a black man down,’ ” Bray said.
“The board of commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this commission,” said Bray. “The board of commissioners is weighing its options with respect to Commissioner Guess, including removal procedures under KRS 83A.040(9) or some form of public censure.”
According to Bray, the next time the commission will address the issue will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 15, its next meeting.
In text messages released by the city, Guess sent a text and asked, “You got dujan [sic] under control(?)”
The other replies, “He is mad at you lol” and Guess texts, “Whitey keeping a black man down.”
Afterward, Guess says, “Sorry. It just came out. I haven’t said one thing this whole election or any day that I’m alive.”
The recipient replies, “No comment lol”.
While Guess declined comment after the commission meeting, later Wednesday night on his commissioner Facebook page, he wrote, “(Nov. 8) was Election Day, emotions were high, and I was nervous, and in a flippant moment, I said a statement that I immediately saw could be viewed as insensitive. I immediately apologized.”
“I am not a public speaker, I’m a normal working person just like most everyone else in the city,” he continued. “Anyone who has never said or texted something they immediately regretted can throw the first stone. I challenge anyone to find something in my everyday life that shows this one moment as a reflection of how I conduct myself every day. I’ve spoken to the mayor and commissioners, I regret the commission has to go through this, but now I have a chance to tell everyone.”
Thomas, who was at the commission meeting, told WPSD Local 6, that Bray called the meeting, then called Thomas to tell him the meeting’s topic.
“I didn’t know I was literally the center of the issue. I respect Bray for telling me firsthand,” Thomas said.
“During my campaign for city commission, I was avid about code enforcement following the ordinance … Like I told the (Chief of Code Enforcement), ‘I don’t care if I messed up — take down my signs, but you’re passing other people’s signs just to pick up mine.’ ”
At a past meeting, Thomas had publicly inquired about the city’s signage ordinance. After Wednesday’s meeting, he told The Sun he felt the city’s enforcement of the signage ordinance was not the same for elected officials and candidates.
Guess also addressed the signage in his statement.
“The context of the texts are important,” Guess wrote. “On election day, there were many illegal signs placed by Mr. Thomas, and I was informed of complaints ... Another commissioner had told me that Greg Cherry in the Inspections Department had researched and ultimately was taking Mr. Thomas’ signs down in the public places. (I) was told that Mr. Thomas then asked about my signs at another building and that Greg Cherry said, ‘David owns that building. It’s not public.’ That was the reference of ‘Do you have Dujuan under control’ and his replied comment ‘He’s mad at you lol’.
“In no way will I allow a flippant comment in a text stop me from carrying out my duties as a commissioner and fulfilling my obligation to every Paducah citizen,” Guess wrote.
Thomas told the media Guess approached him during the closed session and asked to talk afterward, but Thomas declined.
“I have a right to speak up for what is right, which is removing Guess from office,” Thomas said. “A prompt resignation.”
When asked if Thomas found Guess to be a reflection of the city commission, Thomas said, “If they don’t remove Guess, he is a reflection.”
Last month, Thomas received 11% of the votes for city commission out of eight candidates, coming in sixth.
In other comments, Bray said minority inclusion had been a commission priority “for the past two years,” with members attending DEI training earlier this year and — with civilians — establishing the Paducah Diversity Advocacy Board.
