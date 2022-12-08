PADNWS-12-08-22 CITY SCREENSHOT

The city of Paducah released these texts by Commissioner David Guess following Wednesday night's called city commission meeting to discuss the issue and weigh its options for possible action in the matter at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The Paducah City Commission is weighing whether or not to remove member David Guess after racially insensitive text messages sent last month came to light.

The issue was the lone agenda item in a called meeting Wednesday night which included an executive session that lasted over two hours.

