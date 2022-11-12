The Paducah-McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission (STC) took a look at the master schedule for the planned outdoor sports complex project as well as a glance at pre-operation budget projects for about the next two and a half years at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Currently, progress is being made on preliminary design plans for the facility. Once the preliminary design and related work are completed, which could take six to eight weeks, the project would then move on to updating its schematic design. Between design work, construction permitting and bid negotiations, construction on the complex is projected to be completed in December 2024, with a tentative opening date planned for March 2025.
In addition to STC monthly meetings, there is also a working group made up of representatives from Paducah, McCracken County and the STC, as well as companies hired on to help run or facilitate portions of the project, including management group Sports Facilities Management (SFM), PFGW Architects and Bacon Farmer Workman.
In these meetings, McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said items that have been discussed include project site access, program updates, test fitting the planned sports fields, invoicing and payment processes, and communication and decision making control.
This working group is also planning to meet with stakeholders who have a vested interest in the sports complex as well as vested interests in Stuart Nelson Park and the former Bluegrass Downs site. Some of these stakeholders the group plans to meet with later in the month include the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, Paducah Parks and Recreation, local sports clubs, middle school and high school sports team leaders, a local disc golf group, Stuart Nelson Dog Park users, and property owners adjacent and near the site.
Ervin also presented a potential budget outlook for the STC as the outdoor sports complex project continues to take shape and the committee’s financial commitment change over time. This budget, which is projected for April 2023 to March 2025, included an estimated revenue of around $4.1 million between transient room tax allocations and prior year surpluses, and around $2.8 million in total expenses.
The potential budget’s purpose was to give STC members a rough idea of its financial status over the next couple years, and was not officially adopted.
In an interlocal agreement Paducah and McCracken County signed in September, the two governments agreed to split the cost of the $42 million project. As part of this agreement, the STC will eventually, around one year prior to the planned opening of the complex, pay 80% of its transient room tax receipts toward the city and county’s debts on the project.
With both the city and county highlighting the completion of the sports complex as a goal to achieve in the next few years, STC Chair Jim Dudley said the committee will be working with Paducah and McCracken County to get this complex open and bring in more sports tourism dollars to the area.
“This is obviously a big project. It’s going to take all three entities to make it happen, and just continue to develop that each step of the way,” Dudley said.
“You only get to build this thing once. We got to make sure it’s got everything we need on our end.”
