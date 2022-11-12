The Paducah-McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission (STC) took a look at the master schedule for the planned outdoor sports complex project as well as a glance at pre-operation budget projects for about the next two and a half years at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Currently, progress is being made on preliminary design plans for the facility. Once the preliminary design and related work are completed, which could take six to eight weeks, the project would then move on to updating its schematic design. Between design work, construction permitting and bid negotiations, construction on the complex is projected to be completed in December 2024, with a tentative opening date planned for March 2025.

