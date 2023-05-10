Before a brief Tuesday commission meeting in which three ordinances were adopted, Paducah city commissioners recognized May 14-20 as National Police Week.
“Next week is a time where we typically honor the fallen officers all across the country. Here in Paducah, locally, there are four officers that died in the line of duty,” Chief Brian Laird said, before giving names and stories.
Officer Cal Smith was ambushed and shot on Oct. 3, 1893.
“His killer had been arrested earlier for being drunk and disruptive, and after being released on bond, he obtained a rifle and went looking for the arresting officer, mistaking Officer Smith as the one,” Laird said. “He actually shot the wrong officer.”
Officer James Phelps died on Nov. 9, 1894, from a heart attack on-duty: “He rushed into a burning building to search for anyone inside. He collapsed and died while exiting the building.”
Officer William Romain was shot to death on Aug. 12, 1917 “after confronting a group of men who had been creating a disturbance. The suspect fled the scene but was caught and executed two years later.”
Officer William H. Poore succumbed to head injuries on Nov. 29, 1928, after falling through a train trestle: “He was injured the previous day while searching for two suspects who had stolen a suitcase.”
The board adopted three ordinances introduced in late April.
One establishes an Energy Project Assessment District. KRS Sections 65.205 to 65.209 — the EPAD Act — authorizes local state governments to establish programs for energy and water conservation and efficiency.
City Manager Daron Jordan had called it “another tool in the toolbox for economic development” at a past meeting. Among other things, the state program incentivizes energy conservation for business owners.
Another adoption approves closing part of Monroe Street, from 200 to 306 North Second Street.
“It’s just cleanup work, so there won’t be any public right-of-way going into the Farmer’s Market,” City Engineer Rick Murphy said when the ordinance was introduced at an April commission.
A third adoption accepts official city maintenance for already-maintained portions of Broadway, Kentucky Avenue and South Water Street.
In a closing remark, Jordan thanked city workers for cleanup efforts after storms early this week.
In opening remarks, Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Wilson recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The city website has a link to a free mental health screening test at PaducahKY.gov/mental-health.
Jordan reminded the public of the LowerTown Arts and Music Festival. Events are from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
