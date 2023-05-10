Before a brief Tuesday commission meeting in which three ordinances were adopted, Paducah city commissioners recognized May 14-20 as National Police Week.

“Next week is a time where we typically honor the fallen officers all across the country. Here in Paducah, locally, there are four officers that died in the line of duty,” Chief Brian Laird said, before giving names and stories.

