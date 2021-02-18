METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s need for a cannabis ordinance has been a frequent topic of discussion between State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer and the commission.
That discussion jumped a hurdle last week as the commission unanimously approved the Massac County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax.
The Feb. 9 vote came two weeks after Stratemeyer last discussed the need for an ordinance with the commissioners.
“We’ve discussed it going back quite some time and have never made a final decision. It’s getting to the point where we really need to one way or another,” Stratemeyer told them on Jan. 26. “Currently, we don’t have anything in the county that says you can or can’t have cannabis dispensaries, grow operations, those types of legalized operations. We also don’t have anything regarding the taxation of cannabis.”
Stratemeyer informed the commission that it has four options ranging from doing nothing to taxing to probating operations in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“I would say this,” he told them on Jan. 26, “there’s an illegal drug problem in Massac County, I think everybody knows that. That’s something we battle, it’s something we fight, it’s something we see the effects of every single day. I think the answer to our drug problem in Massac County is not more drugs. There are still effects on the county even with it in city limits — law enforcement costs, jail costs, you name it — there’s additional costs that will be incurred as a result of this, certainly. … But it’s not up to me; you tell me what to do and I’ll prepare the ordinance.”
The ordinance the commission had Stratemeyer prepare and that they approved on Feb. 9 establishes the maximum taxes allowed — 3.75% in unincorporated areas of the county and 3% in its municipalities — be applied to cannabis purchases.
“All this ordinance does is apply an additional sales tax to any cannabis sales within the county,” Stratemeyer clarified to the commission at its Feb. 9 meeting. “It does not do anything with regards to zoning of cannabis businesses. It simply imposes the additional sales tax. To look at (the zoning of cannabis businesses) at any time in the future would be a separate ordinance would need to be done.”
The certified copy of the ordinance will be sent to the Illinois Department of Revue for the tax to be collected by the state and dispersed the the county beginning July 1.
