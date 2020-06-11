Potential features and amenities for the evolving sports complex project were discussed during the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
These were included in a master program presentation from Paducah’s Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW) that included members of the local firm Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering, Pros Consulting out of Illinois and Hitchcock Design Group from Indiana, all consulting parties on the design of the complex.
“Part of our initial work is to come up with a program for this facility,” explained Jeff Canter, a vice president and architect with PFGW. “(These elements) are not written in stone, these are just to spark discussion and the thought process as we begin to look at different sites and dream about what this facility needs to be and can be.”
Philip Parnin, of Pros, told the commission that these amenities were selected in order “to help (the commission) establish a niche in the county that does not exist in (the) region.”
Features in the presentation were listed as either primary or secondary program elements.
The primary elements, Hitchcock principal Eric Hornig said, are those they considered “essentially mandatory for success.” These included at least five rectangle fields (rugby size); at least seven diamond fields for baseball/softball (various sizes); staging/warm-up areas; restrooms; parking; field maintenance/bulk storage; walkways; site furniture (tables, chairs, benches, trash, recycling); and storm water detention.
Included in the secondary elements package were a concessions building; a maintenance building; batting cages; soccer practice walls; a ticket booth; vendor booth locations; a playground; a splash pad/fountain; shelters; a championship plaza; trail connections; a perimeter fence; corn hole/bocce area; sand volleyball courts; a climbing wall/rope course area; fitness stations; and half basketball courts.
Some of the secondary elements may become primary elements throughout the design process, while others may go away altogether, Hornig explained. Regardless of which way the plans go, he and the team are focused on delivering a facility that will give visitors “a big league feel.”
With the initial scale of the complex plans starting to solidify, PFGW will be moving forward with its research and analysis of potential sites for the complex.
At least four sites are being considered for the location of the complex — which the design group has said should be no fewer than 60 acres — though the location of these has not been released.
The research and analysis phase, along with the schematic design phase, was projected to take around eight weeks with a master plan for the project produced within six months.
