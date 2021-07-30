The Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met last Wednesday for the first time since being made law under Senate Bill 10.
Passed during the Kentucky legislature’s 2021 Regular Session, SB10 created the commission — which shall “conduct studies and research issues where disparities may exist across the sectors of education equity, child welfare, health, economic opportunity, juvenile justice, criminal justice, and any other sectors that are deemed relevant in an effort to identify areas of improvement in providing services and opportunities for minority communities” — and established a new section of KRS Chapter 7.
The first and formative meeting consisted of introductions and an overview of the commission’s purpose.
“I think it’s incredibly important, not only for our current generation but for our future generations to come,” said co-chair Samara Heavrin, during introductions.
Partnering co-chair David P. Givens said, “If we don’t get into some friction, then we will not have been doing our work. This is a topic that’s going to have moments of friction throughout, and hopefully, we can do it in constructive ways.”
The commission has the authority to “address existing and potential barriers to minority success and empowerment” and “provide research-driven policy proposals and actionable items when areas of improvement are identified,” according to the bill.
An annual report and monthly meetings during the interim 2021 session, as well as presentations and discussions with public groups, are scheduled.
“Slavery was America’s original sin,” committee member George Brown said.
He went on to say that legislative members are charged with tackling the systemic racism that permeates government, the economy and all other facets of life in the United States.
“Everybody has to look in the mirror and be serious about making substantive change, in terms of dealing with our brothers and sisters because we are in fact, I think, our brother’s keeper,” Brown said.
Committee member Nima Kulkarni said race and access to opportunity issues may be painful for the committee to discuss, nonetheless, she is hopeful that collectively they can foster solutions.
Committee member Killian Timoney added the committee is worthy of carrying out its legislative duties with passion, and purpose.
“I don’t think that there’s a topic in America right now that’s more deeply fought about, feel about, or even fear than the concept of race.”
Timoney said a “health check” is a pathway of the commission to improve racial disparities and overall conditions.
Heavrin, the youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky state House, added that her millennial generation looks and experiences race and access to opportunities differently than her colleagues, most of whom are from older generations.
“It’s important that we all understand and that we’re able to empathize, and to stick our feet into someone else’s shoes,” she said.
Committee member Karen Berg described that “intrinsic barriers” are invisible. She noted that her Jewish identity compels her to exercise legislative powers to improve access to opportunities.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.
