The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission discussed potential locations for a county outdoor athletic complex Wednesday during a closed executive session.
They hope to announce it in the coming weeks. While the location hasn’t been revealed, community leaders are optimistic about what the complex could bring to the area.
“It could transform our community,” said McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones.
Jones has been a strong advocate for the outdoor athletic facility. He says the next step is firming up a location, and also getting all parties involved on the same page. Jones believes in order to make the complex the very best it can be, the City of Paducah needs to partner with the county on the project.
“We need a community wide fundraising effort, and we need both the city and the county together on the same project,” Jones said.
The City of Paducah has had interest in sports and recreation facilities over the last year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began the city was pursuing a project that involved building a multimillion dollar aquatic center. That project has been put on hold due to COVID-19, but City Manager Jim Arndt says the city is interested in getting involved with the outdoor athletic facility.
“You know that’s one of our win initiatives, to assist the sports commission and the county with that endeavor,” says Arndt.
Ultimately it will be up to the next City Commission to decide the city’s role. The timeline and cost for the project is still undetermined. Sports and Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley is optimistic that the facility will be being built a year from now.
“We see ourselves being able to make the announcement, have a master plan, break ground and be kind of letting the public know what’s coming,” said Dudley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.