The city of Paducah introduced its Fiscal Year 2024 budget Tuesday — no small task, some recognized, for a unique mix of post-pandemic inflation and several large projects underway.
The $99.2-million budget projects a $46.1-million general fund, $6.2-million investment fund and 2.5-% increase in anticipated revenue.
“Although we still have hurdles to overcome from the recent pandemic and are adjusting to an uncertain fiscal landscape as result of inflationary pressures, the FY ‘24 budget is largely based upon the recently adopted community priorities,” City Manager Daron Jordan said.
The budget balances with $2.1 million in general reserves, he said, adding the city took a “conservative posture” while not deviating from existing fiscal policy: “We hope this posture will allow us to not have to use those reserves. Nonetheless, the reserves allow us to be bold in the face of uncertain market conditions.”
Street-rehab funds are up 30% compared to this year. The budget includes six-% COLA and funding for a Greenway Trail Bike Path Master Plan.
Projects like City Block, the Sports Complex and Riverfront Development — through the BUILD grant — are underway. Robert Cherry Civic Center renovations, pickleball court facilities, several large road projects and a floodwall rehab project should finish this year.
“Two projects that will require future discussions on how to finance are 911 and stormwater (improvement),” Jordan said. “As seen, 911 requires over $1 million from the general fund just to ensure existing financial obligations are met. This doesn’t count the $10-to-10.5 million needed to upgrade the system for stability and continued operability.”
“Recent years allocated $4 million in ARPA funds to stormwater,” he said. “While this allowed us to address a few projects, it can’t address the myriad of stormwater improvements needed to minimize the impact for our residents during flooding events.”
Before the meeting, Mayor George Bray talked about McCracken County, Barkley Regional Airport and dead fish.
In past weeks, the county fiscal court has requested the airport return city and county funds received per an Aug. 2021 interlocal agreement.
“The city and county pledged $3 million apiece to help build the new terminal,” Bray said. “The state legislature granted $5.3 million specifically to the airport, and there’s been discussion on taking some of that $5.3 million and applying it to the city-county share of what we’re paying to the airport. In discussions with our legislators, it’s been made pretty clear that money was designated for the airport … our position is we want to honor their wishes.”
There is a chance the new terminal project will be under-budget, he said.
“The city and county is last in, meaning if the project comes in under-budget, then city and county money will not need to be used,” Bray said. “I’m hopeful, in discussions with the airport, that the project may well come in under-budget, and we might have some monies returned to us … we don’t have any assurances.”
And about the dead fish recently seen in the Ohio River: “It’s pretty unseemly and unsightly.”
“There’s something called a gas bubble disease that happens on an annual basis, and that causes all these fish to come ashore,” Bray said. “The Parks (and Recreation) Department, in partnership with the Fire Department, is doing their best to clean it up. It’s a work in progress.”
After the meeting, Planning Director Nic Hutchison and Business Development Specialist Melanie Reason outlined proposed housing and economic incentives for the city’s Southside Neighborhoods Initiative.
Under the proposal, small businesses would receive roof-stabilization or facade grants for exterior improvements. Housing incentives include home-repair microgrants — 50-50 with a maximum $5,000 match — for the Walter Jetton and part of Uppertown neighborhoods.City funds, with awards up to $27,000, would be dispersed as forgivable, zero-interest, five-year loans.
During the meeting, commissioners introduced an ordinance to expand the Human Rights Commission. The city will choose members through an interview process starting in June, with a July 1 appointment goal.
“We felt like five on the board wasn’t enough and decided to move to seven,” Bray said. “Our anticipation is, once we appoint a new commission, one of the first tasks will be taking a look at the ordinance and suggesting changes.”
Emergency Communications Manager Kimberly Clark gave an update on 911 development and operations.
Earlier this month, the 911 center won the Civic Interaction & Public Trust Tyler Excellence Award from Tyler Technologies. Shift Supervisor Patrick Bugg and dispatcher Hillary Fowler represented the city in San Antonio.
The center is working toward NG911 certification through NENA (National Emergency Number Association) GIS standards and undergoing several efforts in administration, technology and employee development.
This year, 911 implemented RapidSOS and RapidDeploy, Clark said, that’s “basically very accurate information obtained from any cellular call that comes into the center.”
“We’ve had some great wins with that, being able to find people and rescue people quickly,” Clark said. “It shortens time on the phone; oftentimes people don’t know where they are when they call 911, they just know they’re desperate.”
Commissioners discussed the Energy Communities Alliance Nuclear Forum last week and restated intent to reindustrialize the gaseous diffusion plant.
“It’s a site that’s provided 1,500 or 2,000 jobs for our community consistently for the last 50, 60, 70 years,” Bray said. “We have 1,200-to-1,500 people out there now doing cleanup. We had people from all over the US, Canada, the Netherlands … people that wanted to come and talk about how they wanted to develop their sites in the future. I do feel like there’s a lot of promise for our site in the long-run, particularly with new tech out there in nuclear energy.”
The city adopted an ordinance for consensual annexation of 1.47 acres at 252 Locust Avenue, on the northside. Senior Planner Joshua Sommer said, most likely, the property would be rezoned M1 Light Industrial for a store or similar for nearby apartments later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.