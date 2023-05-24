The city of Paducah introduced its Fiscal Year 2024 budget Tuesday — no small task, some recognized, for a unique mix of post-pandemic inflation and several large projects underway.

The $99.2-million budget projects a $46.1-million general fund, $6.2-million investment fund and 2.5-% increase in anticipated revenue.

