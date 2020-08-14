The planned $14.5 million historic rehabilitation of the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School reached the Paducah City Commission this week, as the project's Louisville-based development group seeks rezoning for the property.
During Wednesday's called meeting, the city commission introduced an ordinance to rezone 2.96 acres at the Jetton school property, 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., from medium density residential zone to general business zone.
It's set for an Aug. 25 vote.
Planning Director Tammara Tracy and Jeremy Dyer, a developer with The Marian Group, addressed city leaders about the project. The group plans to purchase the property and have 60 one- and two-bedroom housing units. It wants to restore the symphony hall and also have a "community service facility," where two arts-focused nonprofits will provide education and other programming.
One nonprofit is the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, which intends to relocate its administrative offices to the property once it's renovated, host small performances in the symphony hall and open a music academy, as a tenant. It'd keep symphony concerts at the Carson Center downtown.
"These two arts organizations, which will be partnering with The Marian Group, who has a history of successful partnerships, to basically create what is like an arts incubator situation," Tracy said.
She called it a "wonderful example" of adaptive reuse for one of Paducah's historic assets.
The Jetton school, which had also served as Augusta Tilghman High School, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. In the late 1990s, the property's schoolhouse was converted into 21 housing units — the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments. Those would be rehabilitated by The Marian Group, as part of the 60 housing units.
Tracy said one of the key aspects in the rezoning petition is whether it's in compliance with the city's comprehensive plan. She described it as a perfect fit for a "mixed use endeavor."
"Because of the almost spot-on compliance with the comprehensive plan and the care taken by The Marian Group in this proposal to accommodate parking when there are performance activities and because they will be reusing this existing building — for those reasons, the planning commission voted to send a recommendation, recommending that you approve this rezoning," she said.
"And as your staff, I fully support that as well."
Meanwhile, Dyer recapped some of his Aug. 3 presentation for the Paducah Planning Commission and talked about the group's history and past projects, which includes new construction and around 15 historic rehabilitations.
The planning commission found in its Aug. 3 meeting that rezoning and a parking waiver variance were appropriate, along with a condition that the property not allow automotive uses of any type in the future, according to the city.
Dyer discussed plans for the property's current tenants too, at the prompting of Mayor Brandi Harless, who thanked him for the investment in the community and expressed excitement for the arts programming focus on low-income families.
He said he couldn't share specific details about relocating and moving tenants because he doesn't have those quite nailed down yet. He'd like to address tenants first before making some information public, and there are plans to meet with them in three to four weeks to discuss details.
"We have sent notifications to them to let them know that the project could possibly happen," Dyer said.
"We don’t want to get the cart before the horse and say that, 'We are absolutely going to do this, and ... absolutely you're going to have to move,' until we get through things like the rezoning process and we have more certainty that the project will definitely go through."
If tenants need to move off-site, Dyer said the developer would provide moving services and, if a tenant had to pay more than current rent when living elsewhere waiting for construction to finish, it'd pay the excess, so they wouldn't be out of pocket more than usual while construction takes place.
"Unfortunately, it’s a pain in the butt for anybody to have to move so we would try to make it as painless as possible," he added.
"We have a property management group that specializes in this type of housing and they’ve done this several times, so they’ll help us through a process. We will find a place that’s as nice or better than where they’re living now and, again, pay for moving expenses."
Dyer gave a project update to The Sun on Friday, explaining that it's now looking to close on the Jetton school property in October, instead of September. He estimated that'd probably put the potential construction start in November.
