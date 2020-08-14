Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, addressed Paducah city leaders this week about its planned $14.5 million historic rehabilitation project at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School, which seeks a zoning change.
The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Wednesday to rezone 2.96 acres of the Jetton school property, located at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., from medium density residential zone to general business zone.
It'd also approve a parking waiver variance that reduces a required number of parking spaces from 471 to 179, after the Paducah Planning Commission found on Aug. 3 that the rezoning and parking waiver were appropriate, along with the condition that it not allow automotive uses of any type in the future.
It's scheduled for an Aug. 25 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.