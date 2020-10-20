Commission candidates sound off at forum

Candidates for the Paducah City Commission were invited to participate in a forum put on by the Paducah Minority Leaders and other local groups Monday evening.
Six of the remaining eight candidates for city commission were on the scene Monday: Lakilia Bedeau, Carol Gault, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson, Mike Reed and Sandra Wilson. The other two — Robert Shy and Melinda Winchester — were invited but had prior commitments that prevented their attending.
Marvin Nunn, the president of the W.C. Young Community Center, expressed his gratitude to the candidates for attending.
“The W.C. Young Community Center is involved in all community activities and this is one that I think that W.C. Young himself would be proud of,” Nunn said, “to get the candidates for city commission right here in our building to let the voters know exactly where they stand.”
Moderated by Amina Watkins and Andiamo White, the forum was just under an hour long and covered a range of topics drawn from questions submitted by community members.
Due to social distancing constraints, only three candidates were able to take the floor at a time, so two groups of three took the questions separately. Each candidate was able to give an opening and closing statement, as well.
Each candidate was given time to outline what their priorities would be if elected during the forum.
Many of them spoke about the need of the commission to ensure the safety of Paducah’s citizens. For Guess, that’s the top of his list.
“I think the top priority is to keep our citizens safe,” he said. “That’s the goal of the commission. I think we’ve got a problem with the flooding. It’s been like that for a long time. I think that oughta be No. 1 or close to the top.”
Prioritizing safety along with a balanced budget and taking care of refuse formed Gault’s trio of concerns.
“Believe it or not, those are the things that are at the top of people’s minds,” she said. “I think those three things, if you focus on that, a lot of the other things will fall into place.”
Henderson said that he was devoted to making sure the commission constituted what he called “inclusive government.”
“I’m really about including people in the decisions that we make … making decisions that benefit the masses and not just the few,” he said.
Henderson added that he would like to see “new energy and life” put into all of Paducah’s neighborhoods, but particularly the Southside.
Wilson’s chief concern is the economy and ensuring it recovers from the negative effects of the pandemic. She also wants to take strides toward infrastructure improvements and growing the city’s population.
“Our response to COVID-19 and our economic recovery for our city and our community is a top priority,” the current commissioner said. “We have to keep our citizens safe, but we have to keep our economy going.
“I want our businesses to be thriving. It’s critical for the next few months and beyond.”
Bedeau spoke about a different form of economic development on the city’s part, seeking to “help citizens with essential life skills needed to be successful.”
“We hear employers complaining about citizens lacking those life skills on a daily basis, so let’s be proactive and ensure we are being a part of the solution and, once again, not the problem,” the educator said. “This ties directly to economic development because once those opportunities arise and those companies come to Paducah, who will fill those positions if our citizens aren’t qualified?”
She also noted that the commission should be closely watching the city’s poverty rate and the availability of recovery resources for citizens and small businesses in the wake of COVID-19.
Reed noted that computer hacking and cliques were problems that he wants to see tackled.
“Paducah is a town that’s kind of cliquish and if you get on the wrong side of a powerful clique you can suffer all kinds of harm and indignity, at the least,” he said. “I’d like to bring Paducah out of the dark ages to find ways to quell that sort of sneak attack type behavior and to just bring things out in the open.”
A full recording of the forum is archived on WPSD Local 6’s Facebook page.
Here is a breakdown of each question, along with the time codes for the candidates’ answers:
• What should Paducah do with funds received from a recently announced homeland security grant and how will that aid the community? (13:50 and 34:42)
• How do you feel about racial sensitivity training in law enforcement and is it a form of racism? (17:06 and 37:23)
• What would be your top priorities if elected to the commission? (19:30 and 40:33)
• Whether or not you would support the consolidation of city and county governments for the sake of efficiency and saving taxpayer dollars? (21:45 and 43:44)
• What is your involvement in the Black community? (24:55 and 47:27)
• What are your thoughts on President Donald Trump’s statements regarding white supremacy? (27:42 and 51:00)
• What is your stance on the aquatic center and how would you like to see that money used in the community? (30:14 and 52:55)
Opening statements can be viewed starting at the 7:30-mark and closing statements can be seen at 56:46.
As of 8 p.m., over 6,000 views had been registered on WPSD’s video of the forum.
