Four Paducah City Commission candidates aim to gain more support from voters for the Nov. 3 general election.
The four top vote-getters in November secure seats, among the eight-candidate field.
Raynarldo Henderson, incumbent Sandra Wilson, Melinda Winchester and Carol Gault finished as the top four, respectively, in the June 23 primary. Meanwhile, David Guess, Lakilia Bedeau, Robert Shy and Mike Reed rounded out the field of eight.
The Sun reached out to the latter four to hear about their campaigns and platforms going into the general election.
Guess — 2,021 votesGuess, who previously served two commission terms, said he enjoyed public service and feels he has a lot to offer, such as a different set of skills with his business background. He placed fifth in vote totals in the primary.
He described it as the first step in the process.
“The first step was making it through the primary and then we’ll have enough of the debates and interviews and people (wanting) to know how you feel about certain things and what you want to get done and, hopefully for me, make up some ground,” Guess said.
Guess wants to have a “common sense approach” to city government.
“We’ve got to be fiscally responsible and, especially, with this COVID stuff, nobody wants a tax increase,” he said. “Everybody wants to have their basic needs taken care of. There are some things … floodwater, it’s not getting any better. It’s got to be addressed.”
Bedeau — 1,761 votesBedeau said she wasn’t surprised by the primary results, as people “treat politics like pageants,” explaining they vote for those who look like them and who they’re familiar with.
“I’ve been an underdog my whole life, so I’m actually glad to be in the position I’m in,” she said. “I did not campaign as much as I should’ve. I think, honestly, I ended up in the position of No. 6 because of the work that I’ve put in already.”
She’s looking forward to canvassing more and meeting more people.
“I’m not a politician and I am approaching this from an educator’s point of view,” said Bedeau, who’s director for Tornado Alley Youth Services Center at Paducah Tilghman High School. “I have three things that I would like to do that are top priority. They’re not specific as far as infrastructure or economic development, but it encompasses all of that.”
Her priorities are educate, advocate and unify, such as educating citizens on how local government operates and advocating for all citizens, no matter what their socioeconomic status is and other factors like race and zip code.
Shy — 1,453 votesShy, a Paducah native, has run for city commission before when he lived in Mississippi, and finished second in that race. He also ran for school board when he lived in Texas.
The seventh-place finish in the primary was “very disappointing” for Shy, who noted a lot of people didn’t vote and getting voters out is huge when you’re in a city of Paducah’s size.
“Going forward, I need to get more of my people out,” he said. “I need to get my message out to more people and get more people excited to actually go vote.”
Shy shared he has several main priorities: smart growth, jobs, retaining hometown talent, fair and equitable distribution of city resources and more housing.
“We certainly need more housing, more affordable housing, in the city,” he said. “You can have a million jobs. ... You can bring 50,000 new jobs in here paying $50 an hour, but right now, there’s not housing in the city limits that will be able to handle that growth.”
Reed — 987 votesReed is running because he believes Paducah is going the “wrong direction.” He feels American culture is “corrupted” and needs to get back to Jesus of Nazareth, honoring Him as creator, redeemer and authority.
“That’s my main thrust and whether I make it on the city commission or not that … is my mission for life, as long I’m around here,” Reed said. “I’m going to be trying to help the Lord God rule and to spread his love and his peace and his life to this community.”
He’s happy and sad about the primary, as he was last on the list to advance.
Reed thinks the city needs to be more responsive to the public and return to previous rules for public comment at meetings. It moved last year to limit public comment to topics or items listed on the meeting agenda.
“I know Ray Henderson suggested that, once in a while, we take the commission meeting out of the chambers there and take it around to some of the precincts and into churches and so forth and invite folks to come in and share their concern and their viewpoints,” he said. “I think that’s a great idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.