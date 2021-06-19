METROPOLIS, Ill. — Continuing its discussion from its June 1 meeting, the Massac County Commission adopted an ordinance this week to help pay down the courthouse renovation bond.
At the June 1 meeting, the commissioners — Jeff Brugger, Jerel Childers and Jayson Farmer — and Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer agreed the profit from selling the Massac County Annex should go toward the bond. But because it is a bond, the question was how much and when.
Stratemeyer was informed June 2 that the bond attorneys agree the county could redeem all of the debt certificates due on or after Dec. 1, 2032, an amount totaling $545,000.
“This is good news that would allow the county to go ahead and immediately pay off the bond certificates with maturity dates in 2032, 2033 and 2034, which are the final three years of the bond certificates and are also the debt certificates with the highest interest rates,” Stratemeyer said. “The county can then hold and invest the remaining funds until Dec. 1, 2024, and can then pay off additional bond certificates at that time.”
Stratemeyer informed the commission of the steps that need to be taken for the payment to be made by Aug. 1.
Another topic that originated in the June 1 meeting was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.
At that last meeting, county treasurer Jody Haverkamp informed the commissioners the county had, on May 24, received the first of two American Rescue Plan (ARP) deposits from the Department of Treasury in the amount of $1,337,525.
On Tuesday, Haverkamp told the commissioners that among the continuously updating information regarding those funds, preliminary deadlines for paperwork were made public on June 11. She reminded the commissioners they will be the ones deciding how those funds are spent.
Related to that discussion:
• Haverkamp requested the county use outside company as the paperwork administrator for the ARP funds. The commission will vote at a future meeting.
• David Glass with Baird Financial Advisors discussed investment options for a portion of the ARP funds. He noted the time horizon for those investments is crucial, especially in light of the ARP funds having to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Brugger asked Haverkamp to find out if the spent date applies to invested funds.
The commission’s next meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
