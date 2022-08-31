On Jan. 21, Commander B.J. Farrell took command of the USS Constitution as the first female commanding officer for “Old Ironsides” in the frigate’s 225-year history. The Paducah native and St. Mary High School alumna made history and made several people proud of her achievement.
This week, Farrell is back in her hometown, speaking to people about the road that led her from SMHS to Old Ironsides and how that road intermingled with service and history.
Farrell graduated from St. Mary in 2000 and from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004.
The USS Constitution is her fourth assignment, having served as a navigator and electrical officer aboard the USS Vella Gulf, as weapons officer aboard the USS San Jacinto and the Commander’s Office of Naval Surface Forces Atlantic. She also served as the executive officer aboard the USS Vicksburg.
Farrell has received two Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and three Meritorious Unit Commendations. She has been to 16 different countries and said she enjoyed interacting with the local culture of those places.
Farrell spoke to students at her alma mater and at McCracken County High School on Tuesday.
Farrell told the audience in the St. Mary assembly of high school and middle school students that she was in sixth grade when she knew she wanted to go to the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I was flipping through the channels one day, found a graduation ceremony, watched the entire thing and found my parents and said, ‘I know where I’m going to school,’ ” she said. “They said, ‘You don’t know what you want to do; you’re just in sixth grade,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ ”
“So then, I spent the rest of my time here at St. Mary trying to figure out how to make that happen.”
Farrell earned a swimming scholarship to the naval academy after taking part in the SMHS swim team her junior and senior years, serving as captain as a senior, and on the Paducah city swim team, specializing in the 100-meter butterfly.
She also was part of the school’s academic team, in the Spanish club, school orchestra, National Honor Society, band, history club and school newspaper. She told the students that being well-rounded enhances getting the college or the job that they want.
One of the first things people noticed about Farrell is her elaborate uniform as commander of the USS Constitution. It is fashioned from naval uniforms of the early 1800s.
“The Constitution primarily fought in the War of 1812, so the uniform that I get to wear while assigned as the captain to the ship is the uniform of the captain of 1812,” she said. “I’m the only person in the Navy authorized to wear it, and I only get to wear it while I’m serving onboard the ship.”
The USS Constitution is at port in Charleston Harbor in Boston and is part of the Freedom Trail throughout the city.
“It’s been a very rewarding career,” she told the St. Mary students. “I definitely have enjoyed every minute of it. Traveling around the world has been great and also doing some really good missions where I was able to feel like we made a difference.
“Sometimes, we were at the right place at the right time where ships were sinking and we were able to pull people off, where they probably wouldn’t have made it otherwise. We were places where pirates were trying to board ships and we were able to get there to help. It’s been a really great, rewarding career.”
After the program, Farrell spoke with The Sun about being home and back at her alma mater.
“It’s great to be home,” she said. “I loved growing up in Paducah, so to be able to come back here and continue that story and share with people the path that I had is just really special.”
Farrell said she hoped that speaking about her career in the Navy encouraged some of the next generation of SMHS graduates to consider serving in the military.
She said that students need to start thinking about their lives after high school, whether that includes college, military service or joining the workforce upon graduation. She encouraged students to think of that.
“The foundation that you establish now really carries you through,” she told The Sun. “The hard work you put in now just continues to push you and drive you. Also, keep challenging yourself because my most rewarding jobs have been the most challenging because I often found something inside of me that I didn’t know was there or somebody pushed me to find something that I didn’t know was there.
“If they want to join the military, find that skill set that they want to do and then work backward because there is a definite path to get there, but that way, they know what the requirements are and they’ve done their research and they know what they’re getting into.”
