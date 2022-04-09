For 80 years, a plot at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah remained empty. Henry and Opal Allison bought a plot next to theirs in hopes that their son, Hal Jake Allison, would one day return home to them.
While the couple received word that their son most likely died on board the USS Oklahoma stationed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, without a body to bury, the two held out hope that their beloved son would some day return home to Paducah.
While Fireman Second Class Allison’s return to Paducah did not happen in his parents’ lifetimes or even in his siblings’ lifetimes, Allison’s descendants from across the nation gathered at Maplelawn on Friday to finally bring his remains home to his final resting place, next to his parents.
Allison, who died at the age of 21, was given full military honors at his burial. Members of the Navy Honor Guard carried his casket, draped with the American flag, to his gravesite.
Veterans and other attendees, including members of the Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders, a volunteer motorcycle group that guide veterans to their final resting place, lined the Honor Guard’s path to the gravesite holding American flags and saluting to Allison as bagpipe music was played.
While the gravesite and seating area for Allison’s family was covered with a blue tent, many attendees braved the cold, sleety weather to honor a man they never met who gave his life serving his country.
Dozens of veterans attended Allison’s burial service, paying respect to their fallen brother who, unlike them, never had the chance to come home.
As part of Allison’s burial, Navy sailors gave a 21-gun salute and played “Taps” on the bugle in his honor. Honor Guard members also presented the flag that draped his casket to his niece, Brenda Lowe, who came from Richmond, Kentucky with her children and grandchildren to attend the services.
For Pamela Bottoms, one of Allison’s nieces, Friday was a long time coming.
“We were just so excited. It’s so wonderful to bring him home to my grandmother, who grieved her son all of [her] life,” Bottoms said.
Bottoms, who resides in Paducah, recalled that every Dec. 7, her grandmother, Opal Allison, would go into her bedroom with her Bible and pray that someway, somehow, her son would come home. When all of the kids moved out of the family home, the Allisons would not downsize for years, Bottoms said, because there was still a chance that their son Hal would come back through the front door.
“That’s what happens when you don’t have a body,” Bottoms said.
While Sandi Reid never got a chance to meet her great-uncle, the stories that family members have passed down through the generations about Uncle Hal remain with her.
“I think our family was just always able to keep his name alive. It’s important to me, it’s important to my kids, and that’s been passed down from my grandmother that kept his picture up in her entryway my entire life,” Reid said.
In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began exhuming the remains of the nearly 400 USS Oklahoma Unknowns that were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery, known as the Punchbowl, in Pearl Harbor. Bottoms and other family members submitted their DNA for officials to test to try and identify Allison’s remains.
Bottoms said Allison’s remains were tricky for officials to identify. In September, she heard that all of the remains that did not match with any of the DNA samples submitted would be reinterred at the Punchbowl. With no word at that point about her uncle, she almost lost hope.
Finally, in October 2021, Bottoms got the call she had dreamed about: her uncle’s remains had been identified.
“I just cannot believe — it’s a miracle, a miracle, that he’s home.”
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff on Friday in Allison’s honor.
Family members and others who wished to pay their respects to Allison attended a reception at Walker Hall held after the burial. For Reid, she had the chance to catch up with cousins she had not seen in years who came to town to bring “Uncle Hal” home.
From the day back in October that it was announced that he had been identified to his burial, Allison’s family saw the power of the community that came together to bring him an honorable homecoming.
“The support has been overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time,” Reid said.
Some attendees also brought mementos that they thought the family would like to have, including love letters that Hal sent back home and telegrams relating to his service.
David Heathcott was one of the attendees at Friday’s burial services. While he is not related to Allison or his family, Heathcott felt a similar pain to that of the family, having lost an uncle in World War II.
A few years ago, Heathcott’s niece found a scrapbook inside of a Sharon, Tennessee home featuring Allison. The scrapbook contained the telegram that the Allison family received informing them that the Navy considered him to be killed in action at Pearl Harbor.
Heathcott produced a podcast with Discovery Park of America telling Allison’s stories, which eventually made its way to his descendants. Heathcott brought this scrapbook to Friday’s reception.
While reading the Allison telegram, Heathcott thought about his own grandfather reading a similar telegram that shared the fate of Heathcott’s uncle, and said he felt just as torn up reading Allison’s as his grandfather must have felt.
“There’s something powerful about [reading] such things that time doesn’t take the edge off of,” Heathcott said.
While none of the attendees of Friday’s services ever personally met Allison or got the chance to speak with him, bringing “Uncle Hal” home brought a sense of closure to the family, and brought together his descendants from Kentucky to California to honor his memory and remember the man their parents and grandparents knew so fondly.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.